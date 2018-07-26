Simply elegant: At Keswick, natural beauty takes center stage

Huong Doan & Eddie Sniezek

July 1, 2017, at Keswick Vineyards

Photography by Sarah Goodwin

Less is more, and in the case of Huong and Eddie’s wedding, they knew that adding too much to their beautiful venue might detract from its impact.

“We wanted to keep it elegant and simple,” Huong says. That meant a muted color palette that would amplify the natural surroundings, and minimal décor that allowed the celebration to take center stage. Special details—like custom pop tart favors from Wonderment, Fourth of July-themed hand fans for guests in the July heat and wedding day coloring books for the kiddos—added personalized touches.

Still, their favorite moments were ones they couldn’t have planned. Huong loved walking down the aisle and seeing Eddie at the end.

“Another favorite moment,” she says, “was when Eddie and I made our speeches to our guests. We spoke separately about how we met each other.” Speaking of, that was classic Charlottesville, too. The couple met at one of their favorite bars on the Corner during graduation week 10 years ago.

Local touches

To incorporate as much of Charlottesville as possible, the couple offered Blue Ridge Kettle Korn during cocktail hour and late-night pizzas from giant slice spot Benny Deluca’s.

The details

Day-of coordinator Angelica Laws Officiant Father Antoninus Niemiec Catering Harvest Moon Catering Music DJ Dennis Payne Bride’s attire Reem Acra Shoes Christian Louboutin Groom’s attire Ralph Lauren Groomsmen’s attire Various black tuxedos Bridesmaids’ dresses Rachel Zoe Rings Fink’s Jewelers Hair and makeup Jennifer Saunders Bridal favors Wonderment Bakeshop & Creamery