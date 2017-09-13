C-VILLE donates $8,000 to Salvation Army

C-VILLE Weekly publisher Aimee Atteberry presented a check for $8,017.58 to the Salvation Army, the beneficiary of this year’s Best of C-VILLE party, September 12.

“We are the primary safety net available year round for the city of Charlottesville and our surrounding counties,” says Bob Kahn, the Charlottesville Salvation Army executive committee member. “Without these funds, folks who are in need would have no place to turn to.”

The money will go toward providing hot meals, shelter and the nonprofit’s children’s programming, he says. In 2016, the Salvation Army provided 60,000 meals at its Ridge Street facility and 23,000 nights of lodging.

The nonprofit receives no government funding and is strictly volunteer-based.

“We are truly neighbors helping neighbors,” Kahn says.

The annual local Salvation Army telethon will air from 6-8pm September 19 on CBS 19 and WHCV.