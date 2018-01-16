And many happy returns

Photo by Eze Amos Photo by Eze Amos
1/16/18 at 2:15 PM

Indivisible Charlottesville threw an early retirement party January 11 for Republican Congressman Tom Garrett, who has not been popular with many of his Democratic constituents here. Ken Horne had a card for Garrett that listed the top five reasons he should retire, including the prediction that he would be fired anyway in this year’s midterm elections. And there was cake.

Additional photos, also by Eze Amos:

 

