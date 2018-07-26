Red-letter day: A bold hue brightens a memorable spring soirée

Jane Hawkins & Mike Webb

April 21, 2018, at Grace Estate Winery

Photographs by Jen Fariello

Jane and Mike knew they wanted their wedding to showcase two main components. First and foremost, the beauty of Charlottesville, which they accomplished with the venue.

“The view at Grace Estate was spectacular, and we liked the fact that it was fairly unique and hadn’t been used for many weddings previously,” Mike says. “We also felt it was a completely blank canvas with minimal rules on what we could and couldn’t do, so we liked the idea that we could make it our own and unique to us.”

Its “blank canvas” quality made it easy to accomplish the second must on their list, too: to utilize the bride’s favorite color, red.

Jane worked with Southern Blooms to create bright bouquets and establish a color palette. From there, they chose the bridesmaids’ dresses, groomsmen’s ties and, with the help of their planner, décor and table linens.

One special detail—a red wax stamp with a W on it—they picked up even before getting engaged. “I guess we thought we’d use it for Christmas cards at some point,” Mike says, “but it was a fun touch for the wedding day.”

But the most exciting addition, Mike says, was the 1957 Chevy Corvette the couple rented from turo.com. “I am a big car guy and wanted to drive my bride away in a classic car,” says Mike. The couple used it as their getaway car, driving it from the church across Beta Bridge (which his friends had painted for them) all the way to the reception.

“It gave us 30 minutes of just ‘us time,’” he says. “Our first private moments of being newlyweds.”

It’s a love story

The couple met in 2012 at Rolls-Royce in Indianapolis, while Jane was completing a work-study program for the spring semester. When she moved back to Indianapolis in 2014, they reconnected and started dating. He popped the question in March 2017 on a ski trip in Vail, Colorado.

Farm to table

L’étoile helped the couple select a menu that perfectly showcased spring eats in Charlottesville: strawberry arugula salad, with chicken or salmon as the main course, plus late-night mac ‘n’ cheese snacks. “That went down very well!” Mike says.

The details

Ceremony venue: Westminster Presbyterian Church Event planner: Marisa Vrooman (Orpha Events) Officiant: Alex Evans (Second Presbyterian Church in Richmond) Catering: L’étoile Catering Flowers: Southern Blooms by Pat’s Floral Design Cake: Sweethaus Music: InsideOut Band (East Coast Entertainment) Bride’s attire: Anne Barge Shoes: Gianvito Rossi Groom’s attire: Ted Baker morning suit Groomsmen’s attire: Ted Baker morning suits Bridesmaids’ dresses: Badgley Mischka (Rent the Runway) Rings: James Allen (Jane), Staghead Design (Mike) Hair and makeup: Daphne Latham Videographer: Ian’s Creations