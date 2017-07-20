Real Charlottesville wedding: Ruth & Dan

Ruth Martin & Dan McDonald
September 18, 2016, at Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards
Photography by Jen Fariello
With the views from Pippin Hill as the backdrop, Ruth and Dan knew they wanted to keep the rest of the wedding simple and romantic. That meant lush greenery, white hydrangeas and tons of candles. The bridesmaids were allowed to choose their own dresses in neutral shades of blush, gray, lavender and gold. That ended up being a favorite detail of the bride’s: “I thought they all looked individually stunning,” she says.
For their first spin on the dance floor, the couple had the bride’s sister, a musician, sing as they danced.
Ruth and Dan dated for nine years—including long-distance stints between New York City, Charlottesville and Philadelphia—before getting engaged. “Needless to say, the wedding was a long time coming,” Ruth says. “We were so happy to bring together both sides of our friends and families, who we had each grown so close to over the years.”
A surf and turf menu featured scallops and zucchini ribbons for the first course, followed by roast tenderloin and crab cake entrées. For dessert? Assorted treats, including s’mores.
Event planner: Cody Grannis (Amore Event Co.) Officiant: Cash Beveridge Flowers: Anita’s Flower Shop in Stafford, Virginia Dessert: Chandler’s Bakery Music: Miriam Martin of Alice & the Reverie (ceremony); DJ Derek Tobler (reception) Dress: Liancarlo (wedding and reception), Alexis (reception and after-party) Rings: Independent jeweler in New York City Hair: Top Knot Studio Makeup: Gohar Makeup Videographer: Kelley Van Dilla