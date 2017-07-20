Real Charlottesville wedding: Katie & Halston

Katie Brazeal & Halston Kirkpatrick

July 2, 2016, at Blue Ridge Farm

Photography by Jen Fariello

Once they decided on a location and date, they fully embraced the “summer” theme: “Blue was a defining color,” Katie says. “We created an atmosphere that was more on the informal side, while still being very wedding-appropriate. And we gave an ever-so-slight nod to the Fourth of July!”

The escort card display was one of Katie’s favorite details. An animal-lover, she had gone to Georgia with Halston in fall 2015 and they visited the fair, where she won a goldfish. It survived the trip back to Charlottesville, had a long and happy life and provided inspiration for the display—with live fish!

Katie, a wedding planner and creative, had a hand in most of the wedding details: welcome bags, custom cocktail napkin design and escort card display. But Halston had a hand in it, too, building the corn hole boards and signage and hanging a canoe over the head table. “What a rock star!” Katie says. To cater, the couple chose The Catering Outfit, which provided catfish and hush puppies, grilled chicken and Mexican-style street corn, fried okra and fried green tomatoes. In other words, “Southern comfort food with a creative twist,” Katie says.

Event planner: Meghan Streit (Shindig Weddings & Events) Officiant: Stewart Swain (family friend) Catering: The Catering Outfit Flowers: Southern Blooms Music: The Adrian Duke Project Bride’s attire: Family heirloom Shoes: Anthropologie Groom’s and groomsmen’s attire: Jos. A. Bank, Banana Republic, The Tie Bar Bridesmaids’ dresses: BHLDN Hair: Top Knot Studio Makeup: Rouge 9 Tent: Skyline Tent Company Rentals: Festive Fare, Stonegate Event Rentals Transportation: Southern Star Valet