Potential traffic nightmare

UVA football and Carrie Underwood fans could be on a collision course this weekend.

The University of Virginia Police Department has issued a traffic and parking advisory for Saturday, October 22, near UVA Grounds, and suggests avoiding the area if possible.

The UVA football team will face a longtime rival, the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, at 3pm at Scott Stadium. A 7pm Carrie Underwood concert at John Paul Jones Arena is also expected to draw large crowds to the same vicinity.

Expect traffic delays if you are attending either event and plan to arrive early, police advise. And since a majority of the traffic will be in the evening with low light, they ask you to be cautious while watching for pedestrians and officers conducting traffic control.

A parking map is below. Click to enlarge.