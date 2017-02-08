Whitney Wigton’s new matchmaking company, Whit’s End, takes the hard work out of finding love. Photo: Keith Alan Sprouse

Catch me a catch

Whitney Wigton is looking for love—for you

Dating sucks.

Sure, there are some fun and exciting things about it—making out with a new squeeze in a bookshop doorway during a late-night rainstorm, or going out on a date to Buffalo Wild Wings with a guy who says to you, “I used to date a stripper. How does that make you feel?” while his buddy listens in from the next booth over.

And with the advent of online dating and dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, Coffee Meets Bagel and others, we have more ways to find love than ever before. (That is, if you want lasting love. Not everyone does, and that’s cool, too.) But Charlottesville now has its own aspiring matchmaker.

For a one-time $75 consulting fee, Whitney Wigton of Whit’s End will do all the hard work of dating for you. Wigton, a former corporate recruiter with years of experience, touts her matchmaking service as “the new, old-school alternative for singles in Charlottesville.”

Here’s how it works: Wigton talks with potential clients over the phone, then meets them in person to get a feel for a client’s personality and what they’re looking for in life and love. She adds them to her pool of clients and, hopefully, makes a match. Wigton says that right now, her pool is still small—she started just a few months ago—but it’s growing. And, she adds, Whit’s End is open to people of all genders and sexualities. “I believe everyone has a match,” she says.

When she’s ready to set two people up, she’ll let both people know that she has a match for them. If they agree to a date, she sets up a time and place for them to meet and shares first names only—no opportunities for Googling or Facebook stalking—and some physical identifier like “Eva will be carrying a yellow purse.”

If you go on the date and it’s a dud, she’ll do the dirty work for you, telling them “Eva wasn’t the right match,” and then try to get the bottom of why that coupling wasn’t quite right before setting you up again.

I recently met with Wigton, who is single herself (and knows first-hand the struggles of dating in a small city), over a beer at Kardinal Hall for an initial consultation.

“You only think you know everybody in this town,” she told me. Fair point.

She tossed question after question my way: How old are you? (29.) What do you do for work? (I write.) Why are you single? (Hell if I know.) Do you cook? (Yes. And I bake.) What are you currently reading? (White Teeth by Zadie Smith.) What are you listening to? (Everything except modern country.) What matters more: religion or politics? (Politics, definitely. I’m liberal, by the way.) What’s your type? (Nerdy-cool musicians with kind hearts, sharp wits and soft sweaters. I’m only half-joking.)

“That’s awfully specific,” Wigton noted. True, but it could apply to many people, I told her, raising an eyebrow.

“Are you thinking of a particular person when you say that?” she asked. She was on to me.

She asked a few more questions before putting down her clipboard and giving me some tough love. She deduced that I’m not currently dating anyone because I’m hung up on soft-sweater man, then said that she wouldn’t set me up with anyone else until I knew where I stood with him, because it’s not fair to me or to the person I’d be going out with. (Props, Whitney. I trust you.)

She gave me two weeks to let soft-sweater man know how I feel. But in some strange twist of fate, it was decided for me less than 24 hours later: A friend let me know that she and soft-sweater man are mutually interested in each other. She wanted confirmation that, if she pursued it, we’d all still be friends.

Yes, of course we will be. It stings, but I’ll put on my big girl pants and deal with it.

“I know where I stand,” I texted Wigton.

“Which is where?”

“Just friends.”

“Don’t give up hope. Now it’s my turn to find someone for you,” Wigton texted back with the nerd face emoji. She doesn’t have anyone for me just yet, but she’ll be in touch when she does. “You never know,” she assures me. It’s true: I don’t know.

I often joke to my mom, my cousins and my friends that I’m going to die alone. I say it because I want people to tell me that’s not true, that of course I will find someone to share life with. I need them to tell me because some days, I cannot convince myself.

“You don’t know that,” they all say. There’s equal—and abundant—hope and fear in not knowing, and unfortunately, this is not a rom-com flick. There’s no fast-forward button to press, no Rotten Tomatoes review or IMDB page full of plot spoilers in this story about trying to find love in a small town. I just have to wait and see.—Eva Love