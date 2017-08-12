Photo gallery: Unite the Right rally, counterprotest

Jessica Luck

8/12/17 at 5:41 PM

Photos taken during the Unite the Right rally and counterprotest at Emancipation Park, as well as the alt-right gathering at McIntire Park, and demonstrations at Justice Park and the Downtown Mall area today. Photos by Eze Amos, Lisa Provence, Jessica Luck, Hawkins Dale and Aaron Cohen.

 

