The past and future collide in Crozet

Most fondly, James remembers the forgotten “lifeline” of Crozetians in a place where everyone knew one another. As a kid he played marbles and rode his bike around town.

“From an older person’s perspective, who remembers when downtown Crozet was where the community gathered, you knew so many people, or you at least knew their families, so you felt connected to most of the people that you saw,” says James. “Now, I think that connection comes within neighborhoods, but not within the town as a whole. I know that when I go into the village, I don’t feel connected to the village…I think it’s just gotten much too big for that.”

The central community gathering place he remembers is exactly what residents and developers are striving to recreate. The master plan, updated in 2010, has a laundry list of recommendations for how to rebirth downtown Crozet.

It started with sprucing up The Square, a historic 13,500-square-foot mixed-use strip in downtown Crozet, home to classics such as Crozet Hardware and Parkway Pharmacy, and newcomers like the Mudhouse coffee shop—a Downtown Mall staple in Char-lottesville. Then came the new Crozet Library in 2013, for which residents lobbied 11 years and raised more than $1 million to stock the shelves, buy computers and furnish the inside. And this fall will usher in the grand opening of Piedmont Place, a four-story mixed-use building across from the library, which promises a local market, several restaurants including Smoked Kitchen and Tap—the reincarnation of the popular Downtown Mall food cart—shopping, yoga, apartments and a rooftop bar.

But perhaps the most anticipated project has been the development of the old Barnes Lumber Company—a 20-acre site at the head of The Square.

“It’s gotta be a place that has a heartbeat,” says Mike Marshall, a Crozet resident of 35 years who started the Crozet Gazette in 2006. He calls it “the single most important development project for the future of Crozet.” He adds, “We don’t want a Fashion Square, we want the Downtown Mall.”

J. Bruce Barnes opened what was then called the Crozet Lumber Company in 1922. Carroll Conley, who started as a truck driver there in 1968, bought it in 1985, and it remained prosperous until the recession in 2008. He and his wife then placed the lumberyard on the market, laid off their last employee in 2011, and the property was sold to Union First Bank in 2012. In December 2014, Milestone Partners closed on it.

At the time of its purchase, the group’s members knew they wanted to build a mixed-use plaza or community center, with commercial and residential units.

“People want to make sure that downtown Crozet feels like an authentic place,” says Frank Stoner, a founding Milestone partner in charge of the redevelopment. “And that’s a really interesting challenge. It’s not that Old Trail’s bad, or that any other place is bad, but I think a lot of people in Crozet feel like Old Trail’s not a reflection of the real Crozet. It’s kind of a new thing and I think it’s nicely done, but it doesn’t capture the authentic character.”

Frank Stoner. Photo by Amy Jackson

So what is that true character? If you ask Stoner, it’s “unpretentious, kind of eclectic and funky,” he says, adding that he’s noticed an ongoing effort from citizens and county leaders to articulate Crozet’s brand.

“I think it knows who it is,” he says. “If you talk to residents there, they’re kind of clear about it, but it’s hard to articulate in a few words. Part of the challenge is to try to clarify that and find and attract those businesses who could benefit.”

With public feedback, his group’s vision for the center has evolved over time—most recently with a negative response to his plans for residential units, which he says could later be converted into commercial space, proposed on the first floor of the plaza. Downtown Crozet doesn’t allow first-floor living spaces in mixed-use buildings without a special-use permit.

“The community had a hard time with that because the master plan didn’t support it,” he says, but overall, Milestone Partners hopes to create “something that respects the past, but also looks forward to the future and also helps set a vision to the future of Crozet.”

It hasn’t been easy, Stoner says, because “Crozet is a little bit disjointed.” The design process for the plaza has just begun, but the developer already sees issues on the horizon—two of those being parking and access.

“Parking is a major issue downtown,” he says, because the zoning code requires only one parking space for every 1,000 feet of commercial space. “I think the county wants to develop this sort of compact, urban core that doesn’t have a bunch of parking lots all over it, but to do it, we’re going to need parking structures.”

And in Crozet, there are only two direct ways to get downtown: from Three Notch’d Road or from Route 250 and Crozet Avenue.

“We’d like to see another way into downtown,” he says, and mentions the county’s plan to extend Library Avenue to Parkside Village, which would then ultimately connect it to Western Ridge and all of the neighborhoods to the east. His group initially proposed to build its own road but ultimately nixed that plan, and he maintains that access from under or across the railroad tracks would be ideal.

The necessary building blocks

Although development in Crozet is certainly in the plans, Mallek says it’s becoming built up faster than the necessary infrastructure.

“We know people are coming and the plans are made for people to come,” she says. “What is missing are the sidewalks, the street crossings, those building blocks to allow smoothly for all the new approvals that have already been granted to be carried out well. That’s where the balance is off.”

But Kyle Redinger, the developer of Adelaide, a proposed 80-unit neighborhood adjacent to the Cory Farm subdivision on Route 250, disagrees. He notes that Albemarle has invested 40 percent of its capital improvement money, or at least $29 million since 2010, in Crozet, but only 5 percent of the county’s population lives there.

Eastern Avenue, a planned road that would join existing and future Crozet neighborhoods by connecting Route 240 and Route 250, is part of the master plan and has been discussed for many decades. It will traverse the proposed $4 million Lickinghole Creek Bridge, which would also help unite neighborhoods, though there is no current proposal to build it.

And remember that Crozet Avenue sidewalk? The grant for the $270,000 path, which stretches just under a mile long from Crozet Elementary to a subdivision on Ballard Drive, was awarded in 2010, though little sneakers didn’t touch it until this year.

It’s not the Blue Ridge Tunnel, but it’s something.

The Crozet Gazette’s Marshall, a former CCAC member, doesn’t mince words when he says “infrastructure issues” are a major concern—primarily within the schools.

Enrollment in Crozet-area schools was 87 students above projections this year, though overall, county enrollment is only 47 students above projections, according to Phil Giaramita, a spokesperson for the county school system. Crozet Elementary School is above capacity, and Western Albemarle High School can only take three more students before capacity is reached.

“We just can’t keep up with the number of kids that are coming in,” Marshall says. He estimates that Crozet’s current population is about 7,500 people inside the growth area, just a tad higher than the county’s estimation of 6,854.

And schools aren’t the only place where population is increasing: The growth area’s population capacity is 18,000 people, and Albemarle’s most recent projections show that the number of people living in Crozet could more than double by 2030, to 16,299 at the highest estimate.

And although housing options for newcomers are certainly increasing, the question becomes: Will they be able to afford them?