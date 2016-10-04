October Abode: On stands now!

This month’s Abode features a city home with a cool, uncomplicated palette; a sleek white kitchen in Farmington Heights; tips from Rebecca Schoenthal on choosing art for your home and more! Here’s everything you’ll find inside:

This month’s features:

Photo: Kip Dawkins

HOME: Wanting to plan for the future, the homeowners of this Charlottesville home asked architect Jeff Sties to create a space for their kids now and their retirement later. The solution was simple: “The house really is a box,” says the client. Read more here.

Photo: Stephen Barling

KITCHEN: Technically, not much has changed for this Farmington Heights kitchen since its owner purchased the property. Ultimately, it came down to a few key moves at the hands of designer Wendi Smith: a new backsplash, a new paint color and new lighting. Read more here.