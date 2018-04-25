MARTHA JEFFERSON

Out of character

Martha Jefferson residents decry incoming apartment building

The place was an architect’s dream. Greg Jackson, an architect by trade, and his family were living in Belmont four years ago when they stumbled upon the abandoned house on Little High Street in the Martha Jefferson neighborhood. As they walked carefully through the house, rain dripping down from the ceiling, Jackson saw the home’s potential. He studied the area—including zoning regulations—and was certain he’d found the perfect place for his family.

That’s why Jackson and other neighborhood residents have been so vocal about a 126-unit development of one- and two-bedroom apartments, called East Jefferson Place, to be built on 1.46 acres on 10th, 11th and East Jefferson streets. The developers, Jefferson Medical Building Limited Partnership, went before City Council in July 2017 asking for a special-use permit to build a project at four times the allowed density (21 units per acre allowed; the project calls for 87 units per acre) for the area’s B-1 zoning. (B-1 is defined as a business district for service-type businesses and offices generally open during daytime hours, with minimal traffic impact.) The residents not only decry the project’s size—10 feet above the maximum allowed height of 45 feet with five stories on 10th Street and four stories built on a berm on 11th Street, along with a parking structure underneath—but the city’s development approval process.

In October 2016, the City Planning Commission recommended denial of the special-use permit for the residential project, then proposed at four stories. The developers appealed, and the project, which was redesigned to add an extra fifth story, went before City Council on July 5, 2017—three days before the KKK rally and the day after the Fourth of July. Kate Bennis, president of the Little High Neighborhood Association, says she felt the timing of the hearing was less than ideal because many neighbors were out of town. In terms of neighborhood importance, Bennis points to the fact that the neighborhood association was dormant before the project was first proposed in 2016.

“This galvanized us,” Jackson says.

Jackson watched the development proposal process closely and broke down the developer’s plans and technical language for neighborhood residents in each phase, and at planning meetings residents asked for changes they felt would foster more interaction between the new renters and longtime residents, such as mixed-use components and park space.

“I met with a developer who’s doing something by-right who said, ‘We’re doing a little café because we want people to be here, along with outdoor seating and walkways with trees’—none of that is being included in any of these conversations,” Bennis says.

She feels like the city’s development approval process favors a developer’s interest over neighborhood interests and points to the fact that City Council approved the SUP by a 3-2 vote, with the stipulation that the developer put in affordable housing units (four units—3 percent of the total) only to have the developer later say it intended to put those units in another development in its portfolio. Bennis says residents were also initially upset that the number of affordable units wasn’t higher. She says she “tells anyone who will listen” about Cambridge, Massachusetts, which requires that each new development include 20 percent affordable units.

“Our neighborhood is very welcoming,” Bennis says. “That would have been a selling point for us, if they had increased the number of affordable units.”

Bennis says she’s heard from other neighborhood association presidents who are concerned with developments that are changing the landscape of their neighborhoods, but points to projects like Dairy Central in the 10th and Page neighborhood, whose developer, Stony Point, has not only held meetings with neighborhood residents but incorporated some of their suggestions in the design.

“Because the process is flawed, we end up with things like this [East Jefferson Place] that are going to be out of proportion, not harmonious with the rest of the neighborhood and offer no interaction between the people who live here and this new space,” Bennis says.—JL