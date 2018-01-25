Rachel Berenbaum & Kevin Hughes | September 9, 2017, at Big Spring Farm
When it came to finding inspiration for their Virginia wedding, Rachel and Kevin looked a bit farther away than normal—nearly 3,000 miles, in fact, to California, where they’d been living for the past four years. They decided to meld the two styles, taking advantage of Virginia’s lush Blue Ridge landscape, but adding some contemporary West Elm-esque elements.
That presented itself in everything from the flowers (“a mix of favorites from Virginia, like magnolia foliage and white ranunculus, where our relationship began, and a mix of wildflower favorites from California (like the blush King Protea and white Dahlias), where we really flourished as a couple”) to the décor (“modern and structured, not draped or organic,” Rachel says).
Of course, planning a wedding in Virginia from their home in California presented some challenges, so some of their choices were dictated purely by distance. For instance, colors were kept to a minimum (black linens, white chairs) and used only as an accent in flowers and attire “to ensure the palette would match,” Rachel says. Limiting what they DIYed, the bride designed the save the date, wedding invitations, menus, programs and bar signage herself.
When it comes down to it, though, ultimately the couple wanted the day to feel true to themselves: “Wear clothes we felt great in, eat food and drink cocktails we loved and participate in a ceremony true to our values and relationship,” Rachel says. “Staying true to ourselves and what we loved (instead of what was on trend) was the best way to refocus on our direction throughout the planning process.”
The Details
Month-of coordinator: Lauren Hill (For Love of Love) Officiant: Anand Rao (college professor/mentor from University of Mary Washington) Catering: The Local Flowers: Lauren Thompson (Bloom Floral Design) Cake: Sweet Treats Bakery (Lexington) Music: DJ Ian Ali Bride’s attire: Lena Medoyeff from Emerald City Gowns (Berkeley, California) Groom’s attire: Aspetto (Fredericksburg) Groomsmen’s attire: Aspetto Bridesmaids’ dresses: Azazie Rings: Brilliant Earth (engagement ring), Spence Diamonds (wedding bands) Hair and makeup: Daphne Latham Videographer: Hockensmith Photography