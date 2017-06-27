To thine own self be true

C&O sticks to the standards…and remains a classic in its own right

By Erin O’Hare

C&O bartender Anthony Restivo likes making a Manhattan. It’s a clearly defined drink—rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, bitters—one that looks great in the glass and is generally ordered by the customer who enjoys “the drink for the drink, more than for the pretense of enjoying it,” says Restivo.

For the customer who likes the drink for the drink, who isn’t looking for a new twist on the old fashioned or a riveting take on a gimlet, C&O Restaurant is the place to go. Night after night, Restivo and his fellow seasoned (and debonair) C&O bartenders breeze around behind the bar in the dim, wood-paneled bistro room. They concoct classic cocktail after classic cocktail to guests lucky enough to have nabbed a table in one of the restaurant’s six dining rooms or, to the luckiest bunch of all, one of just a handful of well-worn stools cozied up to the high bar bookended by a neon-colored fish tank on one end and a funky, retro-rustic “Brady Bunch”-esque lamp and old-school cash register on the other.

Bar manager Dustin Fleetwood says that C&O bartenders follow a “simplest is best” method when it comes to the classics. Each bartender has his or her own style and flavor, but they try to be as consistent as possible when it comes to measuring and mixing individual cocktails, and they make large-batch bottle mixes when appropriate. For example, Fleetwood says, a negroni is equal parts Campari, sweet vermouth and gin. Because it’s all hard liquor, they can measure out a large bottle of negroni mix for quick, consistent pours. “Therefore, the negroni Abraham pours on Tuesday should be the same exact negroni Jenn or Anthony pours later in the week,” says Fleetwood—and all of those negronis will be garnished with a wide strip of freshly sliced orange peel.

“Fresh citrus goes a really long way” in a drink, says Fleetwood, both as a garnish for negronis and old fashioneds and in juicing limes for gimlets, lemons for sidecars and grapefruits for greyhounds (and salty dogs).

These aren’t exactly secret ingredients or unique methods, so there’s got to be something else to what makes C&O a classic spot…something that has very little to do with the drinks and more to do with the atmosphere in which they’re consumed.

The answer is a cocktail in its own right: equal parts mastery of the classics, wood paneling, dim lighting, fish tank and variety of quality tunes selected by the bartenders themselves—“we don’t believe in Pandora or other robot nonsense. The human serving the drinks is also serving the jams,” Restivo says.

C&O’s most distinct flavor note, though, is its sincerity, says Restivo. He was first drawn to the bar as a customer, for the jokes, weird rooms, low lights, good music and the cool, creative people who have made up the restaurant’s core clientele since day one. It’s well-known among C&O staff and regulars that the restaurant’s founder, Sandy McAdams (also of Daedalus Used Bookshop fame), started the place as a hangout spot for himself and his delightfully weird friends, and they work to keep that ethos alive.

“The people I’m lucky enough to work with move with an understanding that what we do in that bar falls into a long-standing tradition, and that it means a lot to a lot of people. We’re holding a space for others that we genuinely like to be in, and because we’re (usually) having a good time, it’s easy to be sincere,” Restivo says. “This is a quiet way of saying that the people that work here [are what] make it so damn good.”

Popularity contest

C&O serves a host of classic cocktails, but it’s hard to know which is the most popular among customers. “Cocktails experience periods of neglect and periods of renewed enthusiasm,” says Anthony Restivo, “but there seems to be a strong contingent for the old fashioned.”

As for some of the more overrated drinks that are ordered, Restivo points to those with storied origins: “Why you would add vodka to gin and Lillet, then vigorously shake it is beyond me,” says Restivo of the vesper, a drink that’s mentioned in Ian Fleming’s Casino Royale. “Don’t order a drink just because James Bond did.” And then there’s Raymond Chandler’s gimlet. In Chandler’s novel The Long Goodbye, the character Terry Lennox tells Philip Marlowe, “a real gimlet is half gin and half Rose’s lime juice and nothing else.” As Restivo says, “Nobody wants that.”

The most underrated classic drink, according to Restivo, is the Monte Carlo. He likes this rye whiskey, Benedictine and angostura bitters drink for the same reasons he likes the Manhattan—it’s clearly defined, looks good in a glass and is ordered by those who like the drink for the drink.