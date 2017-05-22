Senator Creigh Deeds celebrates a newly expanded space at The Women’s Initiative, which provides mental health services through a sliding scale walk-in clinic.

The new space on East High Street includes a large room for physical activities that promote trauma healing and additional therapy offices designed for tech-assisted and live supervision for clinical training. The nonprofit currently has 16 staff members and 15 pro bono therapists.

“The brain is part of the body,” Deeds says. “Mental health is health care.”