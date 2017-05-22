‘Mental health is health care’

By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Killer drug epidemic More than 1,100 Virginians died in 2016 from the state’s opioid epidemic, with fentanyl, the drug that killed Prince, now racking up the most fatalities. And while the state hasn’t had much luck so far in slowing addiction, which often occurs after people are prescribed
By
Samantha Baars
|
The Board of Supervisors’ interest in relocating Albemarle County’s houses of justice from their current location on Court Square and into their own jurisdiction has been overshadowed with opposition, but county attorney Greg Kamptner thinks he may have found a way to circumvent the need
By
Samantha Baars
|
Jason Kessler appeared in Charlottesville General District Court today for a disorderly conduct charge related to his presence in Lee Park last Sunday, when he allegedly disobeyed officers’ commands to leave the park and incited the crowd with a bullhorn. The right-wing blogger told the
By
Lisa Provence
|
The first time Kenneth Jackson ran for City Council in 2004, he did so as a Republican. This time around, he’s running as an independent, but holding on to conservative values. “It’s about people, not parties,” he said at a campaign kickoff May 12 at Tonsler Park. The 10th-generation
By
Lisa Provence
|
A group led by UVA grad Richard Spencer, head of the white nationalist National Policy Institute, converged on Charlottesville Saturday and held a tiki-torch procession that evening that sparked a candlelit counter protest Sunday, along with denunciations from Mayor Mike Signer, Delegate David
By
Samantha Baars
|
The man involved in the first fatal traffic crash of 2016 in Albemarle County was scheduled to appear in court May 12 for a pre-trial motions hearing. He and his attorneys were not there and, for the third time since a January 30 hearing, the motions were continued. The prosecution maintains
By
Samantha Baars
|
In Albemarle County, about a third of the homestays are flying under the radar. At a May 3 Board of Supervisors work session on the topic, county staff said something must be done to regulate them. The county has received 60 applications since 2004, and of those, 27 have been approved,
By
Lisa Provence
|
Former UVA student Jens Soering has insisted for decades he’s innocent of the notorious double homicide for which he’s been imprisoned for 31 years. He was an international sensation even before then-Governor Tim Kaine agreed to ship Soering back to his native Germany, a decision rescinded by
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Tom Garrett is mad as hell Fresh off the heels of voting May 4 to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, U.S. Representative Tom Garrett was in town May 11 to tour DaVita, a dialysis facility on Pantops, and to squeeze in a few minutes with local media (see excerpts below). That’s when we
By
Lisa Provence
|
Blogger and antifa resister Jason Kessler’s weekend was bookended by dates in the Charlottesville General District Court, one in which he claims he’s the victim, another in which he was sentenced for assault. On Friday, May 5, a special prosecutor was named and a court date set to hear
By
Samantha Baars
|
Albemarle County is dedicated to protecting its rural areas. But one aspect of life in the country is keeping an estimated one-third of its citizens from fully living in the 21st century, and that’s the digital divide—the lack of access to affordable high-speed internet, which, in this day and
By
Lisa Provence
|
Summer of 2012, Charlottesville was rocked by two events that were ultimately reversed because of intense public opposition: the firing of UVA President Teresa Sullivan and a plan to add chloramines to the water supply. On the latter, in a rare show of unanimity, City Council and the Albemarle
By
Lisa Provence
|
At the end of a six-hour hearing May 2, a judge enjoined the City of Charlottesville from removing its statue of General Robert E. Lee for the next six months. More than 150 years after Lee’s surrender at Appomattox, the battle over Confederate monuments continues. Protesters in favor of
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Keeping score at Foxfield The 40th annual running of the horses and the donning of sundresses and hats by UVA students for heavy day-drinking took place April 29 and drew more than 12,000 race fans. With the temperature soaring to 90 degrees, it’s no surprise there were more medical emergencies
By
Samantha Baars
|
Burnett Commons homeowner Jarrod Markley’s March electricity bill —which tallies energy used in a four-person household and to charge his electric car—was only $10. He has the sun to thank for that low cost. The $18,000 grid of solar panels installed on his roof last winter supplies 94 percent
By
Lisa Provence
|
For many of its longtime customers, the letter arrived April 24 announcing the demise of Meadowbrook Pharmacy after more than 60 years at the corner of Barracks Road and Emmet Street. And the sadness at the loss of one of Charlottesville’s two independent pharmacies was not assuaged with news
By
Lisa Provence
|
Every few years, the idea to put a roundabout at difficult intersections pops up—and usually disappears. Charlottesville’s former mayor and longtime delegate, the late Mitch Van Yahres, was a big roundabout fan, and he supported the one installed at the airport, one of the few bandied about
By
Samantha Baars
|
On a recent Sunday morning, a crowd of Blue Moon Diner patrons could be seen hovering outside the side door of the self-proclaimed “best little breakfast, sandwich, burger, dinner, live music, arm wrestling, vinyl record-playing, family-friendly neighborhood bar and activist spot” with
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Science, not silence At least 500 STEM-lovers came out to IX Art Park on Earth Day for the city’s satellite March on Science. C’ville Comm-UNI-ty hosted the event. Stonefield death nets $100 fine Franklin Pollock Reider, 75, was convicted of reckless driving April 24 for hitting pedestrian
By
Lisa Provence
|
Since 2016, Charlottesville has faced a larger-than-usual number of high-profile lawsuits, and in at least two cases, its insurance carrier won’t be picking up the tab. And while the carrier hasn’t seen the most recent suit, filed by Albemarle County over the Ragged Mountain Natural Area April