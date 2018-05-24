More than meets the Thai: Chimm specializes in Southeast Asian street food

For Nui Thamkankeaw, part of the fun of being a chef is making every component that goes on the plate, down to the sauces and the curry pastes.

“If you’re a real chef, you really want to get into it,” says Thamkaneaw, executive chef at Chimm Thai & Southeast Asian restaurant, who spoke with C-VILLE through a translator. He grew up in Chiang Mai, the largest city in northern Thailand, and worked in the hotel restaurant industry in Bangkok for years before coming to the U.S. two decades ago.

Chimm, which opened May 23 between The Yard food hall and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema at 5th Street Station, is a sister restaurant to the Thai Cuisine & Noodle House on Commonwealth Drive, co-owned by musician and educator Jay Pun, his software engineer aunt Pim Little and his retired physician dad Pong Punyanitya. They worked with Thamkankeaw years ago, at their previous restaurant, Thai!, one of the first Thai restaurants in town (there are now more than a dozen.)

“There’s so much more Thai food than what people see” in most Thai restaurants in the U.S., says Pun, which is why they’ve focused Chimm’s menu on Thai street food in the hopes of giving Charlottesville a wider taste for Thai cuisine.

Thamkankeaw and Punyanitya explain that Thailand is full of food court-type places where dozens of stands and carts, each specializing in a different type of dish, offer an astounding variety of food.

In addition to the familiar curry dishes, pad Thai and fried rices, Chimm’s offerings include an extensive variety of starters such as chicken satay, skewered meatballs and grilled pork, all of which pair well with the ramekins full of Thamkankeaw’s fresh sauces that a server delivers to the table so they can be enjoyed with any dish. There’s a steamed dumpling stuffed with ground pork, crab and water chestnut served with a ginger soy sauce; salads, including laab, a ground meat or tofu salad in a spicy lime dressing with red onions and ground toasted rice; soups, noodle bowls and classic pho of the beef, chicken and vegetable/vegetable broth varieties. Thamkankeaw will offer daily specials, too, and they’ll be a tad more expensive than the other dishes on the menu, which run between $3 and about $15.

So, which dishes are Chimm’s owners and chef particularly excited for? Pun’s a pho and Thai noodle bowl fan, and Thamkankeaw recommends the khao soi and crispy duck (he loves duck and roasts his own in-house), while Punyanitya’s fond of the wonton soup—so much so that he eats it almost daily for lunch.