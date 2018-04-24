Photo: Courtesy Dave Dolak

A day at the races

Rivanna hosts paddlers in river regatta



By Erika Howsare

“We’ve got a beautiful recreational river right beside the town, but nobody knows it,” says Merrill Bishop. Back in 2005, the local canoe enthusiast was hoping to make the river more visible when he organized the first Rivanna River Regatta—a canoe and kayak race that, this year, will take place on May 12.

“Merrill has put in the vast majority of the legwork” to organize the regatta for the last 14 years,” says Dave Segars, a participant for most of those years. “He’s been the backbone and the sustainer of the race.” This year, Bishop is stepping back, and Segars and fellow racer Dave Dolak are taking over the lead on organizing the regatta.

As Bishop points out, even though the Rivanna wraps around the city of Charlottesville and borders some of our biggest parks, it doesn’t offer much public access—and the potential for paddling a canoe or kayak isn’t always obvious. Most folks have glimpsed the Rivanna from the bridge on 29 North, above Rio Road, where, as Bishop says, “It looks pretty docile.” The bridge is also the spot where racers will put in on regatta day. “What you don’t know,” says Bishop, “and what makes the fun of this race, is that there’s 11 sets of rapids downstream from that 29 bridge.” Even better, he says, two of those are rated as Class II or II-plus rapids—meaning they take a bit of skill to maneuver. Translation: The regatta is a chance to get acquainted with the Rivanna’s wilder side.

The race is 6.2 miles long and finishes at Darden Towe Park. “For a more casual paddler,” says Bishop, “it’s a two-hour trip.” Last year, winner Dolak covered the distance in just over 43 minutes (see page 41). But the regatta isn’t just for those, like Dolak, who do a lot of training; while early heats are meant for fast paddlers (mostly in kayaks), later start times cater to canoers and families who just want to experience the river.

“It’s a beautiful trip,” says Bishop. “You have deer come down to the water and look at you as if to say, ‘What the hell are you doing in my backyard?’ There are bald eagles in trees above you, and big herons sometimes standing in the water.” As long as you’re willing to paddle—as opposed to just floating—you can enter this race and finish within the allotted time, says Segars.

To further encourage beginners, Bishop and the other race organizers post skilled paddlers below the rapids to help anyone who gets in a jam. They also remove debris from the course a week or so ahead of time.

The river can connect paddlers not only to the landscape, Bishop says, but to local history as well. At one time, he says, the Rivanna was known as the North Fork of the James River, and it served as a highway for goods, including French wine purchased from abroad by Thomas Jefferson. Oceangoing vessels could bring the cargo through Norfolk and up the James River nearly to Richmond, where they’d be stopped by a major set of rapids. From that point, he says, “They would have to move all that stuff four or five miles by land to get above the rapids.” From there, bateaux would move the goods upstream to Charlottesville.

The Rivanna isn’t easy to get close to, but there are places where you can watch the regatta, and Bishop says it’s worth a look-see. “The kayak race really gets to be fantastic,” he says. “There were 10 seconds two years ago between the first- and second-place people. Last year Dolak beat Dave Segars by probably about four or five kayak lengths.” The two nurture a “friendly rivalry,” says Segars, that has taken some interesting turns. One year, they were paddling almost neck-and-neck when Dolak’s kayak tipped over. Segars stayed with him until he righted, though Dolak urged him to “go on and win.” Other paddlers caught up with the two stalled frontrunners, but they eventually took off again and regained their shared lead. “I did finish ahead,” says Segars. “He said there was no way he would pass me. It was kind of like kissing your sister, but I did win.”

Both Pen Park and Darden Towe Park are good places to glimpse the paddlers. “We encourage people to go into Pen Park and hike down and watch the racers from there,” says Bishop. “Also, the north end of Darden Towe Park is about a half-mile above the finish line. There is one tremendous rapids, 50 or 100 feet long, right there”—a tricky place for paddlers and a rewarding place to spectate as kayakers and canoers navigate a class I rapids in a narrow stretch of the river.

While the regatta’s first year brought only a couple of dozen racers, in recent years there have been more than 50, some coming from neighboring states. Last year, Bishop says, an 11-year-old girl completed the race on a paddleboard.

Bishop himself has owned a canoe since the 1960s and paddled some of Wisconsin’s whitewater rivers while living near Chicago. Though he’s stepped down as race organizer, he’s still enthusiastic about the thrill of running rapids and eager to spread the word about Charlottesville’s own river. “East of town, where the railroad trestle goes over the river,” he says, “you’ve got a whale of a run. You have to do some real fancy zigzags right under the trestle or you crash into rocks that are the size of a Volkswagen.”