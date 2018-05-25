Mayor Walker announces city manager out by December

Mayor Nikuyah Walker announced this afternoon that the city will not renew City Manager Maurice Jones’ contract, which ends December 7. She said an earlier separation date could be mutually agreed on.

“In the life of any healthy organization, it is important to be able to recognize when change is needed,” Walker said. “Over the past few years, City Council and the city manager have worked earnestly to try to reach an agreement on a mutual vision for the city and the best ways to implement that vision. However, it has become clear to us that what our city needs at this critical juncture is a fresh perspective and a new direction.”

Walker and other city councilors did not take questions at the press conference at which she made the announcement.

“Charlottesville is a special place,” Jones said in a statement. “We have our challenges, like all communities, but we also have the resources, talent and compassion to provide solutions to those complex problems. It is my sincere hope that our city will come together as one to address them. I certainly look forward to continuing our important work together during the remainder of my time with the city.”

Jones began his career with the city as its director of communications in 1999. He took over as city manager in 2010 after serving as assistant city manager for two years, according to the city’s website. Council extended his contract for three years in 2015.

Charlottesville’s city manager serves as its chief administrative officer.

This is a developing story.