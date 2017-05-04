May Abode: On stands now!

In this month’s Abode, learn about Charlottesville kit homes’ past, present and future; see why lighting is better in threes; explore an Ivy landscape that matured over 30 years and—we saved the best for last—peek inside V House, a palatial Albemarle estate designed in Jeffersonian tradition. And then some! Here’s what’s inside:

This month’s features:

Home: Built for the centuries

Photo: Gordon Beall

An ode to Jeffersonian architecture, this 21st century home is one for the ages—both in durability and design, thanks to architecture firm Dalgliesh Gilpin Paxton. Read more here.

Kitchen: New York state of mind

Photo: Virginia Hamrick

To spruce up her Crozet townhouse kitchen, homeowner Ashley Jewell asked Southern Development to create an exposed brick wall. The hip design flowed from there. Read more here.

Landscape: Total change

Photo: Virginia Hamrick

Over more than 30 years, a county homeowner (and master gardener) develops a native landscape filled with unfussy flowers, décor and peaceful garden zones. Read more here.