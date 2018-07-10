Maurice Jones takes job as Chapel Hill city manager

City Council announced today that City Manager Maurice Jones has taken a job as town manager for Chapel Hill, North Carolina, ahead of that city making the announcement. Jones will end his tenure here July 31, ahead of his December 7 contract expiration.

Council decided not to renew Jones’ contract May 25, and wished him well in his future endeavors.

In a statement, council assures that it will continue to work with the community, employees and stakeholders in the search for a new city manager.

“As we hire a new city manager, we recognize that this is a transformative time for our community,” say councilors.

City Council has hired Springsted-Waters to handle the search, which will take four to six months. That’s the same firm that handled the search for police Chief RaShall Brackney. Council will name an interim city manager July 20.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – A statement from Charlottesville City Council on the appointment of Maurice Jones to be the next Town Manager of Chapel Hill, N.C.

On May 25th, the Charlottesville City Council made a decision not to renew City Manager Maurice Jones’ contract past its expiration date of December 7, 2018 and issued a commitment to work with the community, our employees, and all of our stakeholders to select a new City Manager for the City of Charlottesville. As of today, an earlier separation date has been agreed to, and we can share that Mr. Jones has accepted the position of Town Manager at Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Mr. Jones will conclude his work as our City Manager on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

Council thanks Mr. Jones for his service to the City of Charlottesville, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.

As we hire a new City Manager, we recognize that this is a transformative time for our community. We will ensure that the community is updated on a regular basis on the City Manager search, and we will be soliciting your feedback and participation throughout the process. At this time, Council has retained Springsted-Waters to assist us with recruitment. This is the same firm that the City has worked with for several key staff searches, most recently our Chief of Police RaShall Brackney. We expect the search process to last about four to six months. In the meantime, Council is making plans to name an interim City Manager and will make an announcement on Friday, July 20.

We are committed to creating a healthy and responsive organization that will continue the challenging and rewarding work of fostering a safe and equitable environment for all who live here.

Charlottesville City Council