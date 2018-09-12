Through the eyes of a curator

Local galleries commit to access and expanding perspectives

Andrea Douglas has always been moved by art.

She started painting when she was very young, and while still very young, she realized she would not be an Italian Renaissance painter. She was devastated, but she continued to paint—nobody told her not to.

Andrea Douglas, executive director of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center / Photo by Eze Amos

When Douglas was about 15, her sister leaned on one of Douglas’ freshly painted works, tore it and devastated Douglas all over again. “The grief I felt from that moment was so deep, that then I realized I did not ever want to feel that again,” she says, and she started to shift toward a different life in the arts.

“That’s how I became a curator and art historian: to move out of my devastation,” Douglas says with a laugh. “The artist makes the work and the curator presents the work.”

Douglas, who was curator of exhibitions and contemporary art at The Fralin Museum of Art at UVA (then the Bayly Art Museum) before becoming executive director of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center (where she designs permanent historical and rotating contemporary exhibitions), curates because she deeply appreciates that art makes her feel.

She’s felt the joy of witnessing beauty in a painting and the devastation that comes with seeing it torn. She’s felt her breath quicken when noticing how photographer Roy DeCarava treats lights, darks, and shadow. She’s been rendered inconsolable by photographs of the women who started the anti-apartheid movement, the determination on their faces captured on film.

Those feelings didn’t just come from the artists’ works; they came from the way the works spoke to one another, and to Douglas, in each exhibition. Curators prompted those conversations.

Just as an artist never simply “makes the work,” a curator never simply “presents the work.” Curators spend years honing their craft, and they consider hosts of things when developing exhibitions: Exhibitions require months—sometimes years—of research before anyone hammers a nail into the wall to hang the first picture.

Charlottesville museums and galleries offer dozens of opportunities to be affected by art. What’s more, the exhibitions change regularly, so there’s always something new to see…or a new way to see something familiar.

“I don’t want Charlottesville to be behind in what they’re seeing,” says Kristen Chiacchia, executive director and chief curator of Second Street Gallery, which for 45 years has focused on bringing the best in contemporary art to central Virginia. Contemporary art is art of our time, not just our place, says Chiacchia, which is why she exhibits work by local and regional artists as well as international artists, like Nigerian American sculptor Adejoke Tugbiyele and Aboriginal Australian artist Regina Pilawuk Wilson, among others, all with the intent of expanding the perspective of viewers and any local artist who might come see the work and even meet the artists themselves. “One way you improve, whether you’re a writer, a musician or a visual artist, is to surround yourself with other people doing these sorts of things, who will challenge you and get you thinking,” says Chiacchia.

Kristen Chiacchia, executive director and chief curator of Second Street Gallery / Photo by Amy Jackson

Greg Kelly, an artist and a co-founder of The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative who now chooses shows for the Studio IX co-working space gallery, curates because he finds other people’s ideas more interesting than his own. Kelly prefers to show work that engages “timely and relevant issues that are impacting us nationally,” such as immigration, drug addiction, and human trafficking, and he often prizes content and message over formal quality.

Kelly welcomes guest curators to Studio IX as well, folks who have a vision for how to present, say, a themed show about motherhood, an experience he doesn’t know firsthand.

Henry Skerritt, curator at the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection—the only museum outside of Australia dedicated to Aboriginal Australian art—also relinquishes curatorial control, and on a much larger scale. “These are not my stories; they belong to the indigenous people of Australia,” says Skerritt of the Kluge-Ruhe’s exhibitions, which often feature work by contemporary artists who travel halfway around the world, sometimes from very remote communities, to show their work and lead workshops at the Kluge-Ruhe. Indigenous Australian people—their voices, their practices, their culture—have long been oppressed by colonizers, and allowing these artists the option to curate their own shows ensures that they have full agency over how their work and their culture is presented.

Skerritt says he’s more of a facilitator than a curator, giving space and respect to an artist’s vision while facilitating a conversation between the artist and the viewer of their work. It’s not so much curating art as it is curating communities, says Skerritt.

Community is a particular focus of the New City Arts Initiative’s Welcome Gallery, which director Maureen Brondyke says was created—and named—with the intention of welcoming emerging artists and community members into the local art scene.

People often think they have to know what to wear, what to say, how to look at art before setting foot in a gallery, Brondyke says, when in reality, there’s no right or wrong way to look at art—connecting with the work is always personal, always unique.

Curators curate because they value that connection so much, they have to help others feel it, too. But in order to do so, they have to get people in the museum, in the gallery. Matthew McLendon, who started as director and chief curator of The Fralin Museum of Art at UVA last year, says that an important step in getting more people to engage with art is to show a viewer that he is represented in the artwork on display.

This means mounting exhibitions with more diversity of race, gender, perspective, medium, and culture. Currently on view at The Fralin is an exhibition of Native American art, curated by Adriana Greci Green, The Fralin’s curator of the Indigenous arts of the Americas, that merges pieces from the museum’s collection with pieces from contemporary Native American artists; exhibitions like this are not common in Charlottesville (or most places in the U.S., for that matter). McLendon feels personally committed to making The Fralin’s exhibitions and permanent collection more diverse, acknowledging that there are still great strides to be made in this direction. Showing diverse art by diverse artists is “a direct way of showing someone that they are valued,” says McLendon. “When you see yourself represented, you know you’re valued.”

In curating the JSAAHC gallery exhibitions, Douglas focuses on exactly this. By exhibiting work by artists of color or focused on people of color (particularly black people) in a credentialed, curated space, the gallery offers visibility that, while increasing in this moment in time, has not always existed in the local art scene.

Deborah McLeod, founder of Chroma Projects Gallery / Photo by Amy Jackson

Charlottesville fancies itself an arts town, and it’s true that there’s an abundance of art happening here, in museums and galleries, on stages, in living rooms and basement studios. But curators of local galleries express frustration with the amount of actual support that Charlottesvillians give their artists outside of that “arts town” declaration.

Deborah McLeod, who founded the Chroma Projects gallery in 2010, says that compared to other places she’s lived and run arts spaces, people in Charlottesville more readily spend their disposable income on food and drink, not art. She and other curators lament the fact that artists are not often paid well (if at all) for their work, even when the work is extraordinary. This makes it difficult for artists to live and work in Charlottesville without holding down another, more reliable job to pay rent and keep food on the table.

McLeod, who has moved her gallery (and had to close working studio spaces) multiple times because of rising rent costs, acknowledges that not everyone has the extra money to spend on art for their homes—that’s why museums and galleries, often free here in town, are so precious—but there are plenty who could. She challenges companies and corporations to lead by example and buy artists’ work to display in their offices instead of opening up in-office galleries where they can enjoy free art all the time and pay artists in “exposure.”

Matthew McLendon, director and chief curator of The Fralin Museum of Art at UVA / Photo by Stephen Barling

If our community is to understand art as a valuable means of understanding ourselves and our world, curators say we should support our artists, not just in word but in action. We should support artists because art can change us, for the better.

Skerritt says that in an increasingly global world, where different people are more connected than ever due to technology, widespread effects of climate change, migration, and more, it’s paramount to engage with one of the most important questions of our day: How do we deal with increasing proximity of difference?

We can look at art.

“Having these really contemplative spaces where you can go and contemplate what it would mean to communicate cross-culturally, in the most profound and beautiful way,” by looking at humankind’s ability to comprehend our world through art and thereby engaging at once with difference and sameness in a way that is not shouting or arguing but is gentle, is an extraordinary thing, says Skerritt.

“It’s the role of a gallery in any community [to be] a place where you can come in, sit, and quietly engage in something that has a language that you resonate with,” says Douglas, speaking not just as a curator but from experience. “And if it doesn’t have the language that you resonate with, it then has a language that you might struggle with, but you’ve gotta be willing to do the struggle. And the act of that? If you’ve got 100 people who have engaged in that action? For a community, that’s a place of growth.”

—Erin O’Hare