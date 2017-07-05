In the market: Fresh options abound from area vendors

From shumei-raised produce at Stonefield, to Piedmont Master Gardeners’ advice in Crozet, this round-up of farmers market finds includes insider tips for everyone.

Green Market at Stonefield

2100 Hydraulic Rd.

531-9646

With about a dozen local vendors per week, the Green Market at Stonefield has high-end, healthy produce, meats, bath products and more to suit a variety of tastes.

The details: Open Thursdays from 4-7pm and Saturdays from 8:30am to 12:30pm, May through October.

Pro tip: Looking for hyperlocal? Family Ties & Pies bakes its goodies about a quarter mile from the market.

Don’t miss: Anything from Legacy Farm; the owners farm their crops using shumei, a spiritual-based Japanese technique of growing and eating food.

Charlottesville City Market

100 Water St. E.

970-3371

The go-to market downtown has been around almost 45 years, and is packed with more than 100 vendors every Saturday. Want to compost, but have nowhere to put a pile? The market also has a compost and recycling program to keep C’ville green.

The details: Open Saturdays from 7am-noon, April through November.

Pro tip: The market’s downtown location draws a crowd, so get there early and stay awhile.

Don’t miss: Homemade, authentic Korean kimchi from new vendor Sussex Farms.

Farmers in the Park

300 Meade Ave.

970-3371

As a smaller cousin of the Charlottesville City Market, Farmers in Meade Park doesn’t skimp on its selection of homegrown eats.

The details: Open Wednesdays from 3-7pm, May through September.

Pro tip: The market has a niche selection of only food and produce, so if you’re looking for your next salad mix or local, ethically raised meats, this is the place.

Don’t miss: Bear Bottom Farm’s pork products, such as breakfast sausage or in-house smoked bacon.

Forest Lakes Farmers Market

1706-1710 Ashwood Blvd.

531-2733

Vendors new and old come out to the market to sell everything from fruits and veggies to wine and freshly squeezed lemonade. There’s a bi-weekly $10 coupon giveaway drawing, so you have a chance to save at the next market.

The details: Open Tuesdays from 4-7pm., April through October.

Pro tip: It’s located in the Forest Lakes South neighborhood and features typical farmers market fare.

Don’t miss: Mexican tacos; try the spicy chorizo, with both the corn tortilla and spicy meat made from scratch.

Albemarle Farmers Market

340 Towncenter Ln.

531-2733

This new market featuring 16 to 20 vendors each Saturday opened in May at Hollymead Town Center. Its diverse mix of artisans, farmers and freshly prepared foods will keep the summer bountiful.

The details: Open Saturdays from 8:30am-1pm, May through September.

Pro tip: There’s plenty of free parking, so no need to get there extra early to nab a spot.

Don’t miss: Liberty Mills Farm; not only is its produce noteworthy, but the farm is also home to the largest corn maze in Virginia.

Crozet Farmers Market

1156 Crozet Ave., Crozet

823-1092

Held in the parking lot of the Crozet United Methodist Church, this market also gives back to the community by donating vendor fees to the church’s food pantry.

The details: Open Saturdays from 8am-noon, May through mid-October.

Pro tip: Piedmont Master Gardeners volunteer every other Saturday, and answer questions about raising produce and dealing with pests.

Don’t miss: Everything needed for a backyard barbecue can be found at the market, from sweet corn to tomatoes and summer squash.

Earlysville Farmers Market

4133 Earlysville Rd.

942-8034

Get out of town at the Earlysville Farmers Market and peruse its selection of dedicated, diverse vendors. Look for eggs, honey and peaches this summer.

The details: Open Thursdays 4-7pm, April through November. Winter Market is open Saturdays 10am-2pm, November through March.

Pro tip: Cell service is spotty, so make sure you have plenty of cash on-hand because vendors can’t swipe your plastic.

Don’t miss: There are new vendors almost every week, so stop by brand-new stands for sweet and savory surprises.

Fluvanna Farmers Market at Pleasant Grove

1730 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy., Palmyra

591-1950

With a bright array of freshly cut flowers and picked produce, the Fluvanna Farmers Market does not skimp on pleasant offerings. Pleasant Grove is also on the National Historic Registry, so bring along a local history buff.

The details: Open Tuesdays 2-6pm; Saturdays 9am-1pm

Pro tip: Be sure that products are farm fresh; there’s no resale allowed at the market.

Don’t miss: Blueberry-infused honey from Mountain Dream Farm. Enough said.