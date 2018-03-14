Lucky for you, we’ve got St. Patrick’s Day covered

Saturday, March 17

C-VILLE Weekly’s Clover Takeover: Craft beers, a cornhole tournament, music from Matthew O’Donnell and more. $12-30, 11am. Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 520 Second St. SE. clovertakeover.eventbrite.com.

Starr Paddy’s Day: Special Irish-inspired beers and food pairings, pipes and drums, Irish step-dancing, jig dance competition

and a limerick writing contest. $20, noon. Starr Hill Brewery, 5391 Three Notch’d Rd., Crozet. 823-5671.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Alex Caton: Folk and Irish reels, jigs and ballads evoke the spirit of Appalachia. No cover, 2:30pm. Albemarle CiderWorks, 2545 Rural Ridge Ln., North Garden. 297-2326.

St. Patrick’s Day with Chamomile & Whiskey with Trees On Fire and Blue Ridge Irish Music School: High-energy tunes that merge Americana and Southern rock with Irish, gypsy and old-time. 8pm, $12-15. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

Irish food and tunes and booze: Live music till midnight featuring Irish Songbirds, Severed Heads of Guion Pond, BRIMS, An Lar, Matthew O’Donnell and King Golden Banshee Celtic Jam. Tin Whistle Irish Pub, 609 E. Market St. 202-8387.

St Patrick’s Day Festivus: Lots of Irish beers and tunes from Gallatin Canyon, a Virginia roots band that puts a traditional spin on the bluegrass past. No cover, 7pm. Kardinal Hall, 722 Preston Ave., Ste. 101. 295-4255.