“We wanted it to feel informal, fun and celebratory,” says Joby. That aesthetic spilled over into décor, as well, with flip-flops provided for dancing, cornhole boards made by the father of the bride and plenty of nods to the couple’s alma maters, the University of Tennessee and Ohio State. And, even though the couple agreed on no DIY when they started planning, they each got plenty hands-on: Allison hand-lettered invitations, signage, escort cards and place cards at each seat; Joby created the wedding website and welcome papers.