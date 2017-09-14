Local DJs put their own spin on the music scene

From jazz at Miller’s to indie rock at the Southern and big names pulling up to the Pavilion, Charlottesville’s music scene is undoubtedly vibrant. And while it’s true that we have a treasure trove of bands—both local and touring—there’s more to Charlottesville music than songwriters. We have DJs aplenty, and they’re manning turntables and sound systems all over town on the regular. Here are some of the unsung heroes of Charlottesville’s groove thang.

DJ Double U

The resident DJ for the Rugged Arts hip-hop showcase at Twisted Branch Tea Bazaar, DJ Double U keeps the beat for a slew of local and visiting artists each month. Between Rugged Arts gigs, he’s usually on the tables at The Ante Room, playing reggae, hip-hop and R&B for one of the venue’s themed parties.

DJ Flatline Lay

DJ Flatline Lay’s specialty is hip-hop, but he’s not averse to an open format that finds him blending pop, rock, dance and even country to please the crowd. Plus, he’s Charlottesville’s own personal Jock Jams jukebox, making mixes for athletes who want to warm up to a customized playlist.

DJ SG

A regular at The Ante Room parties and artist showcases, DJ SG’s one of the youngest DJs in town and one of the best—if hip-hop’s what you’re hip to.

DJ Cadybug

Pop, trip-hop, ethereal, synth-pop, world, EDM, goth and industrial…DJ Cadybug’s got the darker side of things covered. And as house DJ and director of untz for Charlottesville Lady Arm Wrestlers, she mixes the obvious with the occult for a singular, dancy mix.

DJ RvYzor

DJ RvYzor is all about mixing EDM—with a heavy dose of trap and a dash of chill, house and dub—for the dance floor. Currently at work on his own original tracks and remixes, this DJ has a SoundCloud page that’ll transform your house into da club.

DJ Tova

One of the most experienced DJs in town, DJ Tova’s been spinning music for nearly two decades. Every other Friday, she’s on the ones and twos at Rapture, playing hip-hop, R&B, ’80s and ’90s classics and club music.

Groovematic

If you want a little house music with your reggae, DJ Groovematic gets into it regularly at Rapture.

Frank Rivera

Once upon a time, Frank Rivera was the resident DJ at Club 216, once Charlottesville’s only gay and lesbian private club. Alas, the club closed, and Rivera’s surprising mixes of hip-hop and Top 40 tracks are now an occasional treat for the Rapture crowd.

Thomas St. Clair Dean

The ear behind the Nasty dance parties at the Jefferson and Mono Loco, Dean’s down with playing dance-worthy jams from the 1970s to the 2000s. For a more low-key Dean set—think Big Star, Stereolab, T. Rex—he’s a regular at the original Crozet Pizza, Champion and other food and drink spots around town.

Duck Brothers

The beat-juggling tag-teaming trio of DJ Ducktape, DJ Duckfoot and DJ Select create mash-ups of rock, funk, old-school hip-hop and a dash of Top 40 at Rapture and the occasional private party.

DJs Melody Supreme and Phil Free

Reggae, dance-punk, new wave, French yé yé…there’s nothing these two won’t play, and all on vinyl, to boot. They haul crates and crates of records to Commonwealth Restaurant & Skybar on the occasional Saturday night.

Grits & Gravy

This DJ duo known for its heavy funk and soul dance parties (and for supporting national acts like Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings, Charles Bradley and The Budos Band) is semi-retired from spinning rare and classic 45 rpm records at venues all over town, but makes a return every now and then to get C’ville booties shakin’.