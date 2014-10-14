LIVING To Do: Science Straight Up

Get your grub on at a monthly science cafe at UVA. Photo courtesy of Science Straight Up. Get your grub on at a monthly science cafe at UVA. Photo courtesy of Science Straight Up.
10/14/14 at 5:00 PM

Think there’s no such thing as a free lunch? Monthly science cafe Science Straight Up is ready to debunk that hypothesis. Tuck in to a complimentary meal as Dr. Matthew Gerber discusses how big data and social media sites can help predict and prevent crime. Research teams at UVA are currently studying this rich topic rife with analytical, legal, and ethical challenges.

Wednesday 10/15. Free, noon. OpenGrounds Corner Studio, 1400 University Ave. 243-4889.