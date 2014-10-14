LIVING To Do: Science Straight Up

By
Mike Fietz
|
It definitely wasn’t there yesterday. She looked completely normal before bedtime, and now there’s an oozing 3″ sore over her left hip and she won’t let anybody near it. Some dog owners are all too familiar with this story, but if it’s your first time seeing a hot spot, it can be
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Kathryn Matthews has been obsessed with American breakfast since she was a child, growing up in Grimsby, a small fishing town on the northeast coast of England. Her grandparents would sometimes take her on vacation to Florida, where they’d eat waffles and fluffy American pancakes, which are
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
NONPROFIT McGuffey Open House Saturday, April 15 In conjunction with the Tom Tom Founders Festival, the art center hosts a day of yoga, demos, workshops and plein air painting. Free, 8:30am-5pm. McGuffey Art Center, 201 Second St. NW. Register for workshops at tomtomfest.com FAMILY Founder’s
By
Erin O'Hare
|
It’s a warm, sunny afternoon in early spring, and Barrett Hightower and Rani Morris have taken a moment to sit in the shade at one of the small tables outside of Salt Artisan Market, their sandwich shop in the historic Colle Station at 1330 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy., just around the bend from
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Just when we thought the 700 block of West Main Street couldn’t get any more delicious, with Pearl’s Bake Shoppe, JM Stock Provisions, Bella’s Restaurant and Doma Korean Kitchen all in a row, it’s gotten even tastier (and a bit more energetic). Snowing in Space Coffee Co. opened last week at
By
C. Simon Davidson
|
Food judging is a puzzle. Into the round hole of subjectivity, it tries to place the square peg of objectivity. After all, isn’t taste a matter of, well, taste? Take barbecue, a food especially prone to the whims of personal preference. Sure, there is science and skill to it. Application of
By
Erin O'Hare
|
The café located on the ground floor of the Graduate Charlottesville hotel on West Main Street has a new name, a new look and a new menu. Formerly Sheepdog Coffee, the 2,000- square-foot indoor/outdoor space is now Sheepdog Café and can seat up to 66 people for breakfast, lunch and dinner
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
NONPROFIT Charlottesville City Market Saturday, April 1 City Market, with more than 100 vendors offering fresh produce, herbs, plants, crafts, baked goods and more, opens for the season. Free, 7am-noon. Water and South streets. 970-3371. FAMILY Silhouette artist Saturday, April 1 Former Disney
By
Mike Fietz
|
I knew I was in trouble within days of adopting him. If I made it all the way to the car before the barking and screaming began, I was lucky. I’d return from grocery shopping to find cracked blinds hanging lopsided above splintered windowsills, and puddles of drool creeping across the floor. My
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Fans of bacon and friendly competition should head to the Tin Whistle Irish Pub at 609 E. Market St. on Monday night for a chef showdown. Commonwealth Restaurant & Skybar executive chef Reggie Calhoun and Miso Sweet Ramen + Donut Shop executive chef Frank Paris III will each cook four
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Crozet’s Piedmont Place has just about everything under its roof: multiple restaurants, an ice cream shop, a yoga studio, a bookstore and apartments. It also has a restaurant and bar on top of its roof. Located at 2025 Library Way in downtown Crozet, the building boasts spectacular views of the
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
NONPROFIT Cville Time Bank Repair Café Saturday, March 18 Bring up to three things for repair, including small appliances, clothing, bikes, jewelry, toys and other household items. Free, noon-4pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. facebook.com/events/332444857 149671/ FAMILY Paramount Theater
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Yeah, yeah, you’ve heard it before: For a city its size, Charlottesville has a lot of restaurants. Like, a lot. In 2013, the Huffington Post ranked our city among the top 15 U.S. metro areas with the most eateries per capita, with 460 restaurants for 201,400 residents. With so many chow options
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
NONPROFIT Bracket breakfast Monday, March 13 Panelists including John Grisham, Barry Parkhill and Ricky Stokes give you inside tips and make their NCAA Final Four picks. Fundraiser for Piedmont CASA; includes prizes and surprises. $125 per ticket, 7am. Omni Hotel ballroom, 212 Ridge McIntire
By
Jackson Landers
|
The idea of a restaurant and brewery on the Downtown Mall that specializes in Belgian cuisine and beers would have been completely absurd as few as five years ago. Today, with the mainstream dominance of craft beer culture in Charlottesville, it is practically a no-brainer. Charlottesvillians
By
Erin Scala
|
This is a good time to catch up with winemakers about the 2016 vintage, a year marked by frost events early in the season, and rain near the red grape harvest. By now, ferments have finished and some wines are in barrel or bottle. Wineries have a good idea about how their 2016s are tasting.
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
NONPROFIT GenR: Charlottesville launch party Thursday, March 2 This organization’s inaugural fundraiser supports the International Rescue Committee’s work in helping refugees resettle here and rebuild their lives. $35-75; 6:30-9pm. Old Metropolitan Hall, 101 E. Main St., Downtown Mall.
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Temperatures topped 70 degrees on Saturday, February 18, and eager eaters descended on the Downtown Mall to enjoy a meal in the sun. And at least two downtown eateries—Miso Sweet and Baggby’s Gourmet Sandwiches—had record business days. Miso Sweet owner Frank Paris reports that his restaurant
By
Desire' Moses
|
One night last February, Charlottesville luthier Brian Calhoun and his good friend, musician Dave Matthews, walked into Kardinal Hall with a massive handmade Chickapig board. Calhoun had measured the back of his car and made the board as big as he could while still fitting it into his trunk.
By
Erin O'Hare
|
The James Beard Foundation just released its list of 2017 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists, and Staunton chef Ian Boden landed one of the coveted spots. He’s in the running for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic; winners will be announced May 1. Boden, who cooks new American cuisine inspired by