LIVING Picks: Week of September 7-13

Food & Drink

Farm to Feast dinner

Sunday, September 11

Enjoy a family-style meal of locally sourced food at Blenheim Vineyards’ Farm to Feast benefit dinner, which supports Local Food Hub and Farm Aid. In addition to dinner prepared by acclaimed chefs, there will be passed canapés, a teepee “cocktail” lounge and live music from Small Town Rodeo. $125, 5- 9pm. Blenheim Vineyards, 31 Blenheim Farm. bleinheimvineyards.com

Nonprofit

Cheers for Charity

Through September

Wild Virginia and Starr Hill Brewery are partnering for the Cheers for Charity fundraiser. One dollar for every pint of beer sold at the Starr Hill Tap Room this month will go to Wild Virginia, which works to protect our state’s national forests and stop the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Starr Hill Brewery, 5391 Three Notch’d Rd., Crozet. 823-5671.

Health & Wellness

Be Bold 5K trail race

Saturday, September 10

Enjoy panoramic mountain views during this flat-course race, registration for which includes a commemorative tasting glass and post-race party with cider samples from Bold Rock. $40, 9am. Bold Rock Cider Barn, 1020 Rockfish Valley Hwy., Nellysford. 361-1030.

Family

Cville Jr. Idol 2016

Friday, September 9

The Black Box Players and Cville Jr. Idol are celebrating 30 years of the community theater with a chorus of children, teens and adults singing and dancing to some of the most memorable songs from the last three decades. You can also vote for your favorite Idol Jr. contestant, who range in age from 8 to 14. $10, 7pm. Burnley Moran Elementary School, 1300 Long St. blackboxplayers.com