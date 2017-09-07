LIVING Picks: Week of September 6-12

Family

LGBTQ Youth Pride picnic

Saturday, September 9

The third annual LGBTQ Youth Pride Picnic, part of the Cville Pride Festival, offers food, resources and games for teens. Families of youth and LGBTQ parents are welcome. Free, 3-7pm. Washington Park, 1001 Preston Ave. cvillepride.org/ 2017- cville-pride-festival

Nonprofit

All Who Wander

Thursday, September 7

Early Music Access Project artists present a program featuring everything from 18th-century Scottish tunes to Bob Dylan songs, to chronicle the struggles of people on difficult journeys. Proceeds benefit the International Rescue Committee. $25, 7pm. The Haven, 112 Market St. earlymusiccville.org

Food & Drink

The Cooking Gene talk

Saturday, September 9

Culinary and cultural historian Michael Twitty discusses food history and genetics (he has traced his family’s genealogy from Africa and Europe to America), as part of the 11th annual Heritage Harvest Festival. Festival admission: free-$28, 10:30am. Monticello, 931 Thomas Jefferson Pwky. heritage harvest festival.com

Health & Wellness

Brewery 2 Brewery ride

Saturday, September 9

This second annual 75-mile bike ride goes from Devils Backbone Brewery’s Outpost Tap Room in Lexington to its Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows in Roseland. Riders 21-plus can enjoy DB beer at the after-party. $70, 8:30am. Devils Backbone Outpost Tap Room, 50 Northwind Ln., Lexington. db brewingcompany.com