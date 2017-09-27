LIVING Picks: Week of September 27-October 3

FAMILY

Family fun hike

Friday, September 29

Local high schooler and wilderness guide Char Tomlinson leads a seasonal hike that highlights native plant and animal life. Pay what you will, 12:30-1:30pm. Wildrock, 6700 Blackwells Hollow Rd., Crozet. RSVP to 823-5100.

NONPROFIT

Rivanna River Renaissance Conference

Friday, September 29

Various community speakers talk about projects relating to the Rivanna River at this conference from the Rivanna Conservation Alliance and other partners. $40, 8:30am-5:15pm. Albemarle County Office Building, 401 McIntire Rd. rivannariver.org

FOOD & DRINK

Vegan Roots Fest

Saturday, September 30

This vegan-focused festival includes food, beer, wine, talks from nutrition experts, live music and vendor booths. Free, noon-7pm. Washington Park, 1001 Preston Ave. cvillevegfest.org

HEALTH & WELLNESS

24th annual Martha’s Market

Friday, September 29-Sunday, October 1

More than 80 boutiques sell their wares at this annual fundraiser. Fifteen percent of each sale benefits women’s health care programs at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. $10, children 13 and under get in free, 9am-6pm Friday and Saturday, 11am-4pm Sunday. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. 654-8258.