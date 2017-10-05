LIVING Picks: Week of October 4-10

FAMILY

Fall Fiber Festival

Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8

Bring the whole family for craft workshops, sheep dog trials, Celtic music and dancers and more at this 30th annual festival. Adults $5, children 16 and under free, 10am-5pm Saturday; 10am-4pm Sunday. James Madison’s Montpelier, 11350 Constitution Hwy., Montpelier Station. fallfiberfestival.org

FOOD & DRINK

Cheers for Charity

Wednesday, October 4

This kickoff event for Starr Hill Brewery’s October Cheers for Charity recipient, Common Ground, includes music by Stan Marshall, free chair massages, mandala coloring and more. One dollar for every pint sold in October goes to Common Ground. 5:30-7:30pm. Starr Hill Brewery, 5391 Three Notch’d Rd., Crozet. 218-7677.

NONPROFIT

Boats and Butterflies Festival

Saturday, October 7

Enjoy rides down the Rivanna River in handmade wooden boats, and learn about one of the most seasoned travelers: monarch butterflies. Artists young and old can contribute butterflies to the collage painting. $7, 10am-4pm. Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center, Darden Towe Park. lewisandclarkvirginia.org

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Trails Crew 5K Race

Saturday, October 7

Start your morning off right with the eighth annual Crozet Trails Crew 5K Race and Kids 400m Fun Run at Claudius Crozet Park. The race precedes the Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival held at the park from 10am-6pm. $20-25, 8am Kids Run; 8:30am 5K race. Claudius Crozet Park, 5300 Park Rd., Crozet. crozettrailscrew.org