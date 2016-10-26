LIVING Picks: Week of October 26-November 1

Family

Animal Connection Anniversary Party

Saturday, October 29

Get Fido and Fifi ready to party in celebration of Animal Connection’s 15th anniversary. There will be free treats and goody bags, plus opportunities to sit for sessions with a pet portrait artist, a pet photographer and an animal communicator. Free, 9am-4pm. 1701-E Allied St. 296-7048.

Nonprofit

Spirit Walk

Saturday, October 29

Tour the Old Albemarle Jailhouse courtesy of the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society, and learn the stories of some of the inmates held behind its bars between 1876 and 1974. Old Albemarle Jail, 409 E. High St. $8 children, $12 adult, 30-minute tours given from 6-9pm. albemarlehistory.org.

Food

Apple tasting

Saturday, October 29

Today’s supermarkets provide but a small slice of the world’s thousands of apples—so join Monticello gardeners to taste, savor and rate some of the more uncommon varieties. Woodland Pavilion, Monticello, 931 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy. $24, 10am-noon. 984-9800.

Health & Wellness

Danger! Zombies! Run! 5K

Sunday, October 30

Escape the undead as a human, or run as a zombie and chase humans to turn them into zombies by taking their lives, er, ribbons on their backs. Humans get a 90-second head start, but the zombie with the most kills, er, ribbons, wins. Downtown Mall. $20-50, 8:30am. badtothebone.biz.