LIVING Picks: Week of October 25-31

FAMILY

Ghouls Gourds Grapes

Saturday, October 28

Listen to live music from Gina Sobel while the kids enjoy hayrides through the vineyard and pumpkin decorating (supplies will be provided). Anyone in costume will receive a discount on purchases. $5 wine tasting, $7 pumpkin, noon- 5pm. First Colony Winery, 1650 Harris Creek Rd. 979-7105.

FOOD & DRINK

Yappy Howl-o-Ween

Sunday, October 29

The last yappy hour of the season celebrates wine and the real reason Halloween is our favorite holiday—dogs in costumes. Costume contest starts at 2pm. Free admission, noon-3pm. Keswick Vineyards, 1575 Keswick Winery Dr. 244-3341.

NONPROFIT

Spirit Walk

Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28

Think you know all the local haunts? Test your knowledge as you hear tales of some of our community’s most memorable residents. $8-15, 6pm first tour, 8:30pm last tour (tours depart every 15 minutes). Meet at Maplewood Cemetery on Friday, and in Court Square on Saturday. RSVP required at 296-1492.

HEALTH & WELLNESS

The Laundry Project

Saturday, October 28

Leave your quarters at home this Saturday, because every customer who comes through the door of Express Laundry between 10am and 1pm can do their laundry for free. Detergent included. Free, 10am-1pm. Express Laundry, 121 Maury Ave. 295-2019.