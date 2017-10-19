LIVING Picks: Week of October 18-24

Health & Wellness

Working Woods Walk

Saturday, October 21

Hike through Montpelier Demonstration Forest to learn about forest conservation and its many perks, today and historically. $5, 2-4 pm. James Madison’s Montpelier, 11350 Constitution Hwy., Montpelier Station. (540) 672-2728.

Family

Apple festival

Saturday, October 21, and Sunday, October 22

This fall festival includes food vendors and crafts, hayrides, apple sling shot, corn maze, apple butter, cider, bouncy houses, a kids corner and live music. Free admission, 9am- 5pm. Drumheller’s Orchard, 1130 Drumheller Orchard Ln., Lovingston. drumhellersorchard.com

Food & Drink

Wine Down Wednesday

Wednesday, October 18

Wind down midweek with live music from Chamomile & Whiskey and wine tasting at Keswick Vineyards’ last Wine Down Wednesday of the season. Admission is free, 5:30-8:30pm. Keswick Vineyards, 1575 Keswick Winery Dr., Keswick. 244-3341.

Nonprofit

Pancakes for Parkinson’s

Saturday, October 21

Enjoy pancakes while supporting a good cause at UVA’s 14th annual Pancakes for Parkinson’s event. Admission is free but donations are welcome, 9am-1pm. UVA South Lawn. p4patuva.com