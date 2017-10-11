LIVING Picks: Week of October 11-17

FAMILY

Farm Animal Day

Saturday, October 14

The Saunders Brothers Farm Market hosts a day on the farm featuring horses, cows, sheep, goats, chickens and more. Make sure to keep an eye out for baby animals! Free admission, 9am-5pm. Saunders Brothers Farm Market, 2717 Tye Brook Hwy., Piney River. saunders brothersfarmmarket.com

FOOD & DRINK

OkToaderfest

Saturday, October 14, and Sunday, October 15

Celebrate Oktoberfest with a twist, including special release barrel-aged ciders, live music, food from Blue Mountain Grill and more. On Sunday, try the pumpkin-spiced pancakes and fresh-pressed apple cider. Free admission, noon-8pm Saturday, 10:30am-2pm Sunday. Blue Toad Hard Cidery and Farm, 462 Winery Ln., Roseland, 760-9200.

NONPROFIT

Fall tree sale

Saturday, October 14

The Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards are selling a wide selection of mostly native large and small trees and shrubs in conjunction with the fall open house at the Thomas Jefferson Center for Historic Plants. Free admission, 10am-2pm. Monticello Center for Historic Plants, 1293 Tufton Farm. charlottesville areatreestewards.org

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Buzz-by-Belmont: Clark 5K

Saturday, October 14

This 5K course winds through the streets of historic Belmont, starting and ending at Clark Elementary School. The run/walk is family-friendly, and the post-race party includes food and prizes. Proceeds benefit the Clark Educational Opportunity Fund. $20-40, 9am-noon. Clark Elementary School, 1000 Belmont Ave. 249-1951.