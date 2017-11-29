LIVING Picks: Week of November 29-December 5

NONPROFIT

Grand Illumination!

Friday, December 1

This community event includes musical performances, kids crafts, a visit from Santa, a free movie screening and the main event—the lighting of a tree decked out in more than 20,000 LED bulbs. Don’t forget to bring your Toy Lift Charities donations. Free, 5:30pm. Central Place, the Downtown Mall. charlottesville. org

FAMILY

Family holiday concerts

Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3

The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia, University Singers and trumpeter John D’earth join forces for family holiday concerts conducted by Michael Slon. $10-45, 8pm Saturday and 3:30pm Sunday. Old Cabell Hall, UVA. 924-3376.

FOOD & DRINK

Holiday Market

Saturdays, through December 23

Fuel your holiday shopping with treats for yourself, or grab the perfect local artisan-made gift for your loved ones. Free entry, 8am-1pm. City Market space, across from the Water Street parking garage. market. charlottesville.org/holiday market.htm

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Santa Fun Run & Walk

Sunday, December 3

Get into the holiday spirit by donning a provided Santa suit (for adults) or elf ears (for children) before running or walking to raise funds for Arc of the Piedmont. Free-$20 registration, 9:30am-noon. Race starts and ends at the Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. arc pva.org