LIVING Picks: Week of November 29-December 5

The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia, University Singers and trumpeter John D’earth join forces for family holiday concerts conducted by Michael Slon. Photo by Jackson Smith The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia, University Singers and trumpeter John D’earth join forces for family holiday concerts conducted by Michael Slon. Photo by Jackson Smith
11/29/17 at 2:37 PM

NONPROFIT

Grand Illumination!
Friday, December 1

This community event includes musical performances, kids crafts, a visit from Santa, a free movie screening and the main event—the lighting of a tree decked out in more than 20,000 LED bulbs. Don’t forget to bring your Toy Lift Charities donations. Free, 5:30pm. Central Place, the Downtown Mall. charlottesville. org

FAMILY

Family holiday concerts
Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3

The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia, University Singers and trumpeter John D’earth join forces for family holiday concerts conducted by Michael Slon. $10-45, 8pm Saturday and 3:30pm Sunday. Old Cabell Hall, UVA. 924-3376.

FOOD & DRINK

Holiday Market
Saturdays, through December 23

Fuel your holiday shopping with treats for yourself, or grab the perfect local artisan-made gift for your loved ones. Free entry, 8am-1pm. City Market space, across from the Water Street parking garage. market. charlottesville.org/holiday market.htm

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Santa Fun Run & Walk
Sunday, December 3

Get into the holiday spirit by donning a provided Santa suit (for adults) or elf ears (for children) before running or walking to raise funds for Arc of the Piedmont. Free-$20 registration, 9:30am-noon. Race starts and ends at the Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. arc pva.org

