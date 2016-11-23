LIVING Picks: Week of November 23-29

Family

Barracks Road holiday parade

Friday, November 25

The annual parade featuring floats, costumed characters, marching bands, Santa and more starts at Harris Teeter and ends at Kroger. Free, 9:30am. Barracks Road Shopping Center. barracksroad.com/parade

Nonprofit

Triple your giving

Through November 26

Virginia Blood Services will donate $1 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank for every donor who visits a donor center or mobile blood drive through November 26. Find a donation center at vablood.org.

Food & Drink

Burnley Vineyards Thanksgiving open house

Friday, November 25-Sunday, November 27

Try new releases from the vineyard, including Rivanna Sunset (blush) and Hot Mulled Wine (spicy Rivanna). Hors d’oeuvres will be served. Free; 11am-4pm. Burnley Vineyards, 4500 Winery Ln., Barboursville. (540) 832-2828.

Health & Wellness

Earlysville Turkey Trot 5K and kids half-mile run

Thursday, November 24

This eighth annual event benefits the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. $8-40; kids run starts at 8:30am, and the 5K starts at 9am. 600 Earlysville Forest Dr. charlottes villemultisports.com/earlysville-turkey-trot/.