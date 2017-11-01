LIVING Picks: Week of November 1-7

HEALTH & WELLNESS

5K Run/Walk for Shelter

Saturday, November 4

Join hundreds of other runners in the 21st annual 5K run/walk to help support the Shelter for Help in Emergency. $30, 8am. The race begins and ends on the Downtown Mall. shelterforhelpinemergency.org

FAMILY

Montpelier Hunt Races

Saturday, November 4

Bring the whole family for a day of horse races, Jack Russell terrier races, kids’ stick-horse races and more. $20 (free for ages 12 and under), 9am-6pm. James Madison’s Montpelier, 11407 Constitution Hwy., Montpelier Station. (540) 672-0027.

FOOD & DRINK

Apple festival

Saturday, November 4

It’s all things apple at this festival, which features an apple pie contest (pies will be auctioned off after judging), Castle Hill cider tasting, candy apples, a special Jack’s apple menu, bobbing for apples and more. Free admission, 11am-5pm. Jack’s Shop Kitchen, 14843 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville. jacksshopkitchen.com

NONPROFIT

TEDxCharlottesville

Friday, November 3

The fifth installment of TEDxCharlottesville brings innovators, pioneers and leaders to town to share “ideas worth spreading” with our community. $88, 8am-7pm. Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. tedxcharlottesville.com