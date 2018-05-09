LIVING Picks: Week of May 9-15

FAMILY

Mother’s Day Music Festival

Saturday, May 12

Tandem Friends School hosts its annual Mother’s Day Music Festival featuring tunes, food, drink and activities for all ages. $7 (moms get in free), 2-8pm. Tandem Friends School, 279 Tandem Ln. 296-1303.

NONPROFIT

SHE Design House

Through May 20

Designers and vendors featured in this year’s Design House in Wind River showcase the latest in interior design techniques, and offer inspiring ideas for homes. Proceeds benefit the Shelter for Help in Emergency. $20-45, 10am-4pm every day (extended hours Wednesday and Thursday). cvilledesignhouse.com

FOOD & DRINK

Festival of Cultures

Saturday, May 12

The 15th annual Festival of Cultures features a day of performances, cultural exhibits, crafts and food, with more than 25 nationalities represented. Free admission, 10am-4pm. Washington Park, 1001 Preston Ave. 960-5656.

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Crozet Running Trail 5K

Saturday, May 12

Enjoy a scenic run in Crozet as part of the four-race Summer Trail Running Series. $5, 8-9:30am. Mint Springs Valley Park, 6659 Mint Springs Park, Crozet. crozetrunning. com/trail5k