LIVING Picks: Week of May 9-15

FAMILY
Mother’s Day Music Festival
Saturday, May 12
Tandem Friends School hosts its annual Mother’s Day Music Festival featuring tunes, food, drink and activities for all ages. $7 (moms get in free), 2-8pm. Tandem Friends School, 279 Tandem Ln. 296-1303.
NONPROFIT
SHE Design House
Through May 20
Designers and vendors featured in this year’s Design House in Wind River showcase the latest in interior design techniques, and offer inspiring ideas for homes. Proceeds benefit the Shelter for Help in Emergency. $20-45, 10am-4pm every day (extended hours Wednesday and Thursday). cvilledesignhouse.com
FOOD & DRINK
Festival of Cultures
Saturday, May 12
The 15th annual Festival of Cultures features a day of performances, cultural exhibits, crafts and food, with more than 25 nationalities represented. Free admission, 10am-4pm. Washington Park, 1001 Preston Ave. 960-5656.
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Crozet Running Trail 5K
Saturday, May 12
Enjoy a scenic run in Crozet as part of the four-race Summer Trail Running Series. $5, 8-9:30am. Mint Springs Valley Park, 6659 Mint Springs Park, Crozet. crozetrunning. com/trail5k