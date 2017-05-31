LIVING Picks: Week of May 31- June 6

Family

Dragonflies of Ivy Creek

Saturday, June 3

Bring your family and a pair of binoculars to Ivy Creek and learn more about the dragonflies that live there. Meet the group at the Education Center. Free, 11am-12:30pm. Ivy Creek Foundation, 1780 Earlysville Rd. 973-7772.

Nonprofit

4 Our Freedom 5K

Saturday, June 3

This seventh annual 5K benefits nonprofits that support military members, veterans and their families. Proceeds go to Wintergreen Adaptive Sports, Operation First Response and Parade Rest Virginia, among others. Donations accepted, 8am. UVA Research Park, 1001 Research Park Blvd. 4ourfreedom5k.com.

Food & Drink

Food truck battle

Saturday, June 3

Head to Horton Vineyards where 10 food trucks will face off in a head-to-head battle. Each truck will offer a $3 sampler—make the rounds and decide for yourself who’s the winner. Free admission, noon-4pm. Horton Vineyards, 6399 Spotswood Trl., Gordonsville. (540) 832-7440.

Health & Wellness

Clean the Bay Day

Saturday, June 3

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation hosts its 29th annual Clean the Bay Day. Join volunteers across the state and at several Charlottesville locations, as they clean up our waterways. Free, 9am-noon. Locations vary. cbf.org/events/clean-the-bay-day.