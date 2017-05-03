LIVING Picks: Week of May 3-9

FAMILY

Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild Live

Saturday, May 6

Jungle Jack takes you into the wild with an array of incredible animals, including a baby cheetah, kangaroo, penguin, baby tiger and two-toed sloth. He’ll also share stories and footage from his adventures in Africa, the Amazon, Antarctica and beyond. $24.50-54.50, 4pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

NONPROFIT

IPA Jambeeree

Saturday, May 6

A portion of the money raised from Virginia’s largest celebration of locally crafted India pale ales benefits Claudius Crozet Park. Also includes music from Major & The Monbacks, Erin & The Wildfire and Chamomile and Whiskey. $10-65, 1-6pm. Starr Hill Brewery, 5391 Three Notched Rd., Crozet. starrhill.com/ipa-jambeeree

FOOD & DRINK

Thursday Evening Sunset Series

Thursday, May 4

An evening of live music from Jon Spear Band, wine and hard cider, hayrides and one of the best sunset views around. Bring lawn chairs and blankets, or come early for a picnic table. Free, 5:30-9pm. Carter Mountain Orchard, 1435 Carters Mountain Trl. 977-1833.

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Green Market at Stonefield

Thursday, May 4

Your one-stop destination for an array of seasonal fruits, vegetables, herbs, fresh-cut flowers, potted plants and homemade breads and pastries from dozens of local artisans. Free, 4-7pm. The Shops at Stonefield, 2100 Hydraulic Rd. stonefieldgreenmarket.com/