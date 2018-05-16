LIVING Picks: Week of May 16-22

FAMILY

Family Bike Fest

Sunday, May 20

The whole family can enjoy a strider course, bicycle decorating station and bike-handling skill courses for riders of all ages. Blue Wheel Bicycles will provide free helmet and bike safety checks for participants. Free, 10am-2pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. 977-1870.

NONPROFIT

Wine and Roses

Saturday, May 19

This isn’t your garden-variety event, with the opportunity to sip local wines while the smell of Thomas Jefferson’s antique roses swirls through the air. Free, 10am-2pm. Thomas Jefferson Center for Historic Plants, 1293 Tufton Farm. 984-9800.

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Superhero Fun Run

Friday, May 18

Costumes are encouraged at this family-friendly 2.5K run or walk. $20 per person with discounts for multiple family members, 6:30-8:30pm. Pen Park, 1400 Pen Park Rd. 970-3572.

FOOD & DRINK

Fried Chicken Festival

Saturday, May 19

Don’t be a chicken: Enter your best recipe in the fried chicken and pie contests for a chance to win a cash prize. If cooking isn’t your thing, you can hang in the wine garden or browse the wares from craft vendors. Free, 11am-5pm. Gordonsville Fire Company Fairgrounds, 301 E. Baker St., Gordonsville. (540) 832-1735.