LIVING Picks: Week of May 16-22

FAMILY
Family Bike Fest
Sunday, May 20
The whole family can enjoy a strider course, bicycle decorating station and bike-handling skill courses for riders of all ages. Blue Wheel Bicycles will provide free helmet and bike safety checks for participants. Free, 10am-2pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. 977-1870.
NONPROFIT
Wine and Roses
Saturday, May 19
This isn’t your garden-variety event, with the opportunity to sip local wines while the smell of Thomas Jefferson’s antique roses swirls through the air. Free, 10am-2pm. Thomas Jefferson Center for Historic Plants, 1293 Tufton Farm. 984-9800.
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Superhero Fun Run
Friday, May 18
Costumes are encouraged at this family-friendly 2.5K run or walk. $20 per person with discounts for multiple family members, 6:30-8:30pm. Pen Park, 1400 Pen Park Rd. 970-3572.
FOOD & DRINK
Fried Chicken Festival
Saturday, May 19
Don’t be a chicken: Enter your best recipe in the fried chicken and pie contests for a chance to win a cash prize. If cooking isn’t your thing, you can hang in the wine garden or browse the wares from craft vendors. Free, 11am-5pm. Gordonsville Fire Company Fairgrounds, 301 E. Baker St., Gordonsville. (540) 832-1735.