LIVING Picks: Week of May 10-16

FAMILY
The Festival of Cultures
Saturday, May 13
This 14th annual event includes music, dance, song, storytelling, cultural activities and exhibits, food and more. Free, 10am-4pm. Lee Park, 201 Second St. NE. festivalofcultures.org
NONPROFIT
Charity golf tournament
Tuesday, May 16
The Virginia Institute of Autism is the beneficiary of funds raised at this second annual golf tournament. $250-$3,000 team sponsorship packages, 10:30am. Spring Creek Golf Club, 109 Clubhouse Way, Gordonsville. viaschool.org
FOOD & DRINK
Know Good Beer…and Bourbon
Saturday, May 13
Enjoy unlimited 2- to 4-ounce samples of several craft beers and ciders as well as 1/4- to 1/2-ounce samples of about 20 different bourbons. $20-75, IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. knowgoodbeer.com
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Crozet Running Trail 5K
Saturday, May 13
The fourth annual Crozet Running Trail 5K is a challenging course that winds up and down Bucks Elbow and Little Yellow mountains. Proceeds benefit Crozet Trails Crew. $5, 8am. Mint Springs Valley Park, 6659 Mint Springs Park Rd., Crozet. crozetrunning.com/trail5k