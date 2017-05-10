LIVING Picks: Week of May 10-16

FAMILY

The Festival of Cultures

Saturday, May 13

This 14th annual event includes music, dance, song, storytelling, cultural activities and exhibits, food and more. Free, 10am-4pm. Lee Park, 201 Second St. NE. festivalofcultures.org

NONPROFIT

Charity golf tournament

Tuesday, May 16

The Virginia Institute of Autism is the beneficiary of funds raised at this second annual golf tournament. $250-$3,000 team sponsorship packages, 10:30am. Spring Creek Golf Club, 109 Clubhouse Way, Gordonsville. viaschool.org

FOOD & DRINK

Know Good Beer…and Bourbon

Saturday, May 13

Enjoy unlimited 2- to 4-ounce samples of several craft beers and ciders as well as 1/4- to 1/2-ounce samples of about 20 different bourbons. $20-75, IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. knowgoodbeer.com

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Crozet Running Trail 5K

Saturday, May 13

The fourth annual Crozet Running Trail 5K is a challenging course that winds up and down Bucks Elbow and Little Yellow mountains. Proceeds benefit Crozet Trails Crew. $5, 8am. Mint Springs Valley Park, 6659 Mint Springs Park Rd., Crozet. crozetrunning.com/trail5k