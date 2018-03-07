LIVING Picks: Week of March 7-13

FAMILY

Caromont Farm open house

Thursday, March 8

Stop by Caromont Farm for a tour, to browse the pop-up shop selling cheese-centric items, and—the main attraction—baby goat snuggling. Reserve slots in advance to spend quality time with the kids. $10 (ages 4 and under free), 11am-4pm. Caromont Farm, 9261 Old Green Mountain Rd., Esmont. 831-1393.

NONPROFIT

Know Your Rights session

Monday, March 12

Side by Side is leading a community dialogue about the rights of LGBTQ students in K-12 schools in Virginia. Free, 5pm. Northside Library, 705 Rio Rd. W. jmrl.org

FOOD & DRINK

Whiskey school

Saturday, March 10

A behind-the-scenes look at how Virginia Distillery Co. finishes its Virginia-Highland Whisky series, with information on the ways individual barrels impact color, aroma and flavor. Includes samples and a welcome cocktail. $35, 4-6pm. Virginia Distillery Co., 299 Eades Ln., Lovingston. 285-2900.

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Run for Home 8K/4K

Saturday, March 10

This seventh annual race starts and ends at the pavilion on the Downtown Mall, and winds its way through historic and scenic neighborhoods. Participants receive a Haven hat and breakfast at The Haven, which benefits from race proceeds. $25-40; 8-11am. runsignup.com