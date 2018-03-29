LIVING Picks: Week of March 28-April 3

Family

Easter celebration

Friday, March 30, through Sunday, April 1

Wintergreen Resort’s annual Easter celebration includes an egg hunt, bonnet parade, craft workshops and egg decorating. Prices and times vary by activity. Wintergreen Resort, 39 Mountain Inn Loop, Roseland. 325-2200.

Food & Drink

Salted honey pie class

Wednesday, March 28

The Pie Chest’s Rachel Pennington will share her secrets of pie perfection in this hands-on class. Each student will make a small pie to take home and bake. Drinks included. $65, 6-7:30pm. The Happy Cook, Barracks Road Shopping Center. 977-2665.

Nonprofit

Dogwood tree sale

Thursday, March 29, through Saturday, March 31

Each purchase of a white, pink or red dogwood tree benefits the Charlottesville Dogwood Festival. $35 for each 4-foot tree, 4-7pm Thursday, 7am-7pm Friday and TBD Saturday. Barracks Road Shopping Center. 961-9824.

Health & Wellness

10th annual Pi Miler

Saturday, March 31

UVA’s Engineering Student Council hosts this 3.14-mile race, which benefits the Patients & Friends Research Fund at the UVA Cancer Center. Prizes awarded to top finishers; food and drink provided after the race. $10-20, 10am. Thornton Hall, 351 McCormick Rd. picatic.com