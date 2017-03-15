LIVING Picks: Week of March 15-21

NONPROFIT

Cville Time Bank Repair Café

Saturday, March 18

Bring up to three things for repair, including small appliances, clothing, bikes, jewelry, toys and other household items. Free, noon-4pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. facebook.com/events/332444857 149671/

FAMILY

Paramount Theater tour

Saturday, March 18

Learn about the Paramount’s beginnings in 1931, see the backstage wall of fame and hear more behind- the-scenes details. Free, 11am. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

FOOD & DRINK

Shamrock Shenanigans Whisky Party

Saturday, March 18

The Virginia Distillery Co. is hosting a St. Paddy’s Day celebration with SweetHaus mini grasshopper mint cupcakes (first 100 guests get a free one!). Together Soul performs from 2-5pm, and Mouth Wide Open food truck will be on-site all day. Free admission, 11am-6pm. Virginia Distillery Co., 299 Eades Ln., Lovingston. vadistillery.com/event/shamrock- shenanigans-whisky-party

HEALTH & WELLNESS

2017 Sit-a-thon

Saturday, March 18

Common Ground Healing Arts’ annual fundraiser includes 50-minute meditations with a variety of mindfulness leaders. Donations accepted, 10am-8pm. Common Ground Healing Arts, 233 Fourth St. NW, second floor. commongroundcville. org/sit-a-thon-2017