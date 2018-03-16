LIVING Picks: Week of March 14-20

FAMILY

James Madison’s birthday celebration

Friday, March 16

Commemorate the 267th birthday of fourth president James Madison in an event featuring the U.S. Marine Corps Band, Honor Guard, Color Guard and the annual wreath–laying ceremony at the Madison Family Cemetery. Free, 1:30pm. Madison Family Cemetery, 11350 Constitution Hwy., Montpelier Station. montpelier.org

NONPROFIT

Fashion show fundraiser

Wednesday, March 21

The fashion show launch of the Charlottesville Dress Company, which features designs based on vintage styles and locally made clothing, doubles as a benefit for the International Rescue Committee. Donations accepted, 5:30pm. King Family Vineyards, 6550 Roseland Farm, Crozet. (571) 242-1241.

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Spring Thaw trail series

Saturday, March 17

Enjoy a day of trail running or bike racing with running distances of 5K or 10K, and a 1.5- to 2.5-hour ride in this race series. $20-45, 8am-1:30pm. Early Mountain Vineyards, 6109 Wolftown-Hood Rd., Madison. (540) 948-9005.

FOOD & DRINK

C-VILLE’s Clover Takeover

Saturday, March 17

Grab a pint of craft beer, test your skills in a cornhole tournament or try your luck in a raffle for tickets to Lockn’. Live music and more at this St. Paddy’s Day event. $12-30, 11am-4pm. Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 520 Second St. clovertakever.eventbrite.com