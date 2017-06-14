LIVING Picks: Week of June 14- 20

FAMILY

Donuts with Dad

Saturday, June 17

Dads, grandfathers, uncles or buddies can enjoy story time and donuts with their little ones (ages 2-5) at Jefferson-Madison Regional Library. Free, 10:30am. Central Library, 201 E. Market St. 979-7151.

NONPROFIT

Alzheimer’s Association concert

Thursday, June 15

Listen to live music from performers including Gary Hatter, Aaron Sheldon and Meredith Martin, Danny Defonza, Emily Kresky and Ryan Hathaway, John Kelly and David Tewksbury, while supporting medical research during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. $10, 8pm. The Ante Room, 219 Water St. W. 284-8561.

FOOD & DRINK

Cider-pairing dinner

Friday, June 16

This five-course cider pairing features drinks carefully combined with dishes prepared by “Hell’s Kitchen” finalist and Draper Mercantile and Trading Company executive chef, Chef T. Reservations required. $85-125, 6-10pm. Bold Rock Cidery, 1020 Rockfish Valley Hwy., Nellysford. 361-1030.

HEALTH & WELLNESS

All About Fruit Day

Saturday, June 17

An open house with raffles, tours, workshops and grazing on the ripe fruits in the orchard. Expand your fruit-growing know-how by talking with the experts. Free, 9:30am-3pm. Edible Landscaping, 361 Spirit Ridge Ln., Afton. 361-9134.