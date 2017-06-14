LIVING Picks: Week of June 14- 20

FAMILY
Donuts with Dad
Saturday, June 17
Dads, grandfathers, uncles or buddies can enjoy story time and donuts with their little ones (ages 2-5) at Jefferson-Madison Regional Library. Free, 10:30am. Central Library, 201 E. Market St. 979-7151.
NONPROFIT
Alzheimer’s Association concert
Thursday, June 15
Listen to live music from performers including Gary Hatter, Aaron Sheldon and Meredith Martin, Danny Defonza, Emily Kresky and Ryan Hathaway, John Kelly and David Tewksbury, while supporting medical research during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. $10, 8pm. The Ante Room, 219 Water St. W. 284-8561.
FOOD & DRINK
Cider-pairing dinner
Friday, June 16
This five-course cider pairing features drinks carefully combined with dishes prepared by “Hell’s Kitchen” finalist and Draper Mercantile and Trading Company executive chef, Chef T. Reservations required. $85-125, 6-10pm. Bold Rock Cidery, 1020 Rockfish Valley Hwy., Nellysford. 361-1030.
HEALTH & WELLNESS
All About Fruit Day
Saturday, June 17
An open house with raffles, tours, workshops and grazing on the ripe fruits in the orchard. Expand your fruit-growing know-how by talking with the experts. Free, 9:30am-3pm. Edible Landscaping, 361 Spirit Ridge Ln., Afton. 361-9134.