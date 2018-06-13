Living Picks: Week of June 13-19

Food & Drink

Brewer’s Ball

Thursday, June 14

Enjoy the best that Charlottesville has to offer in local brews (food too!), at a benefit for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. $75, 7-11pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. NW. brewersball cville.finestcff.org

Nonprofit

Juneteenth celebration

Saturday, June 16

This annual event commemorates the end of slavery with live music, reenactors and storytellers, a buffet lunch from the BBQ Exchange ($14 per ticket) and more. Free, 10am-4pm. James Madison’s Mont-

pelier, 11350 Constitution Hwy., Montpelier Station. montpelier.org

Family

Tom Sox home game

Thursday, June 14

The Charlottesville Tom Sox (last year’s Valley League champs!) take on the Harrisonburg Turks at the C-VILLE Weekly Ballpark. $2-10, 7pm. Charlottesville High School, 1400 Melbourne Dr. tomsox.org

Health & Wellness

United Way Relay

Saturday, June 16

Runners and walkers (ages 8 and older) should register in teams of four for this two-mile relay race, which has four divisions: family/friends, business/organization, walking and competitive. $30 per person, 7:30am. Albemarle High School, 2775 Hydraulic Rd. united wayrelay.org