LIVING Picks: Week of July 26- August 1

FAMILY
Little Naturalists
Thursday, July 27
Introduce your 3- to 5-year-old to the magic of nature in this short trail walk that connects kids with the beauty of the Ivy Creek Natural Area. Free, 10-11am. Ivy Creek Foundation Education Building, 1380 Earlysville Rd. 973-7772.
NONPROFIT
Alzheimer’s Awareness Night
Wednesday, July 26
Local sports celebrities ball for a cause at the Charlottesville Tom Sox Alzheimer’s Awareness Night, with a ceremonial first pitch and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. $2, 7pm. C-VILLE Weekly Ballpark, 1400 Melbourne Rd. tomsox.org
FOOD & DRINK
Barrels, Bottles & Casks tour
Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29
Tour Thomas Jefferson’s retreat, and sample beverages and light snacks that Jefferson would have enjoyed on a hot summer’s day. Includes whiskey samples from Virginia Distillery Co. and non-alcoholic beverages. $25, 6 and 7pm. Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Rd., Forest. 534-8120.
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Bollywood dance workout
Saturday, July 29
This Bollywood dance workout will get you sweating, smiling and moving to the beat. Led by Standardsville yoga teacher Kamud Vanderveer, this class is open to newcomers and dance enthusiasts alike. Registration requested. Free, 2pm. Crozet Library, 2020 Library Ave., Crozet. 823-4050.