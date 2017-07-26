LIVING Picks: Week of July 26- August 1

FAMILY

Little Naturalists

Thursday, July 27

Introduce your 3- to 5-year-old to the magic of nature in this short trail walk that connects kids with the beauty of the Ivy Creek Natural Area. Free, 10-11am. Ivy Creek Foundation Education Building, 1380 Earlysville Rd. 973-7772.

NONPROFIT

Alzheimer’s Awareness Night

Wednesday, July 26

Local sports celebrities ball for a cause at the Charlottesville Tom Sox Alzheimer’s Awareness Night, with a ceremonial first pitch and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. $2, 7pm. C-VILLE Weekly Ballpark, 1400 Melbourne Rd. tomsox.org

FOOD & DRINK

Barrels, Bottles & Casks tour

Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29

Tour Thomas Jefferson’s retreat, and sample beverages and light snacks that Jefferson would have enjoyed on a hot summer’s day. Includes whiskey samples from Virginia Distillery Co. and non-alcoholic beverages. $25, 6 and 7pm. Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Rd., Forest. 534-8120.

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Bollywood dance workout

Saturday, July 29

This Bollywood dance workout will get you sweating, smiling and moving to the beat. Led by Standardsville yoga teacher Kamud Vanderveer, this class is open to newcomers and dance enthusiasts alike. Registration requested. Free, 2pm. Crozet Library, 2020 Library Ave., Crozet. 823-4050.