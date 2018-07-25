Living Picks: Week of July 25-31

Nonprofit

Gearharts Chocolates Summer Open House

Saturday, July 28

Tour the local chocolate purveyor’s production facility and get a taste of chocolates and other locally made treats. A portion of the day’s sales will benefit the CASPCA. Free, 11am-5pm. Gearharts Fine Chocolates, 243-B Ridge McIntire Rd. 972-9100.

Food & Drink

Brews with a View

Wednesday, July 25

Enjoy live music from Danczet and The Barons, along with great brews and an even better view of the city. 21-plus. $20, 6-10pm. Second Street Gallery, 115 Second St. SE. 977-7284.

Health & Wellness

PR for Public Radio 5K

Saturday, July 28

Run 3.1 miles along a flat cinder path at Darden Towe Park to benefit local NPR station WMRA…and maybe set a personal record in the process. $25-30, 6:45am. Darden Towe Park, 1445 Darden Towe Park Rd. runsignup.com/pr5k.

Family

Albemarle County Fair

Thursday, July 26, through Saturday, July 28

The annual Albemarle County Fair returns with entertainment for the whole family. Meet livestock, participate in a cornhole tournament, see entries in quilting and canning contests and more. $5, 4-9pm (Thursday), 10am-9pm (Fri./Sat.). 2050 James Monroe Pkwy. info@albemarlecountyfair.com.